Reese Witherspoon’s reaction to seeing this photo of her daughter Ava Phillippe with her boyfriend

Reese witherspoon has three sons. The two oldest, Ava and Deacon, are from her relationship with actor Ryan Phillippe with whom she was married from 1999 to 2008. While the youngest of the family, Tennessee JamesShe had it with her current husband, Jim Thoth, with whom she has been married since 2011.

The ‘Big Little Lies’ actress has a very close relationship with his children and many are the times in which he brags about them in his social networks but every day they are getting older and they are no longer the children they were before.

So his daughter Ava, who is already 21 years old, has uploaded a photo with her boyfriend Owen Mahoney after a trip to Austin, Texas, where they wanted to see the bats from under the bridges of the city, something that seems to be quite popular there. But they were out of luck that day.

In this way, they decided to upload a nice image of the two where the young woman writes: “The bats were shy … so here is a photo of us.”

After seeing the photo Reese witherspoon could not be contained and has left a comment on Instagram where it says: “These two“, next to an emoticon with hearts.

It is not usual for Ava Phillippe to publish snapshots with her boyfriend, so many have been surprised since she usually keeps her private life aside from social networks and exposes it to drops.

Both Ava and her boy study at UC Berkeley, the University of California, and made their romance official since 2019.

