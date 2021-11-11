Reese Witherspoon Responds To Diane Keaton’s Post Celebrating “Male Beauty”

Without a doubt, one of the best aspects that social networks give us are the interactions between celebrities. This time has been the conversation between Diane keaton and the star of ‘A very legal blonde‘, Reese witherspoon, which has surprised the public.

Keaton shared a very crazy video in black and white featuring photos of many well-known men, whether artists, actors or singers, including Robert Pattinson, Clint Eastwood and Zayn Malik in full varieté. As the photos go by, the actress narrates details and her opinions about each man. Diane has shared this post to celebrate the “MALE BEAUTY !!!“, as indicated in the caption.

The funny thing was when Witherspoon realized that the first image in the video is his 18-year-old son, Deacon Reese Phillippe. The actress does not give credit and comments: “Diane, that’s my son!“next to a heart-eyed emoticon. Keaton has responded with three other emoticons with an embarrassing face due to the apparent surprise of being confused. However, Witherspoon he takes it as a joke and he responds again with an emoticon crying with laughter.

In the comments of the post many have been surprised because they believed that Deacon was Heath Ledger. Others have thought it was James Dean or even Leonardo DiCaprio. What’s more, when Keaton starts talking about the beauty of the men in the video, the first thing he says about Deacon’s photo is: “Speaking of beauty … Leonardo Dicaprio. Give me a break. I’ve known him since I was a child, “so the public has not been the only one who has confused Reese’s son with the famous Dicaprio.

Other public figures have also taken the opportunity to comment on the publication. The famous interpreter of Catwoman, Sharon stone, and the ‘Ant-Man’ actress, Michelle pfeiffer, they have left several little fire emoticons before the male beauty of Keaton’s video. What’s more, Jennifer garner has shared the video in his Instagram story and has written: “Have you ever been told how funny you are Diane Keaton?“next to a heart and a laughing emoticon.

Being confused with Heath Ledger or Leonardo Dicaprio is quite a compliment and, in this video, the confusion is understandable because Deacon is also a boy very attractive. The actress’s son just turned 18 and is the perfect mix between Reese and her ex Ryan phillippe. Despite the fact that his parents separated when he was barely 3 years old, he maintains an excellent relationship with both of them. The resemblance she shares with her parents, especially her mother, may explain her obvious beauty.

