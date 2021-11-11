Reese Witherspoon reacts to a photo of her daughter with her boyfriend

This was the first option that was contemplated for the intro of ‘Gossip Girl’

The resemblance of some people to their relatives is incredible. In the ‘celeb’ world, there are cases of very striking parents and children, such as Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber, David and Romeo Beckham or Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe. Probably, the latter are the ones that have made the most headlines because they are like two drops of water. They can even get confused!

Although, beyond their brutal similarity, we must talk about how well the actress and her daughter get along, something that they show very often on social networks. Although good, considering that Reese is one of the funniest people on the planet and an expert in viral memes, it is not surprising. Sometimes they have dedicated the odd post to each other, but now we also know that Ava’s boyfriend is very dear to the actress’s family, judging by the last comment we have seen on Instagram.

The thing is that the artist’s daughter never puts photos with her boyfriend, Owen Mahoney, it is a part of her life that she prefers to keep to herself. But this has been a special occasion. The couple has gone on vacation to Austin, Texas, and specifically to see how bats fly under the bridges of the city, something that there is tourist attraction. But it couldn’t be: “The bats were shy so … here’s a photo of us instead.”

And so, with such a small gesture, Ava did something very important: show that part of her life to the rest of the world. Of course, he could not miss the comment of his mother who, apparently, adores Owen: “These two 😍”, it put. We want to see more photos of the couple!

