Pumas fantasy shirt becomes a trend in social networks

The University Club has been characterized by its innovative models in the last Liga MX tournaments.

Pumas UNAM He is one of the benchmarks in Mexican soccer when it comes to talking about shirts. The uniforms of the University Club in each tournament they end up setting the standard in terms of innovation and style, hence the university’s one of the best-selling shirts each semester in the MX League.

In social networks, a ‘fantasy’ design created by the user “Vatioz” went viral, breaking all the schemes. Dark blue predominates throughout the shirt with silver details that give the uniform a futuristic air, and there were not a few fans who requested this design as the next one for the university students for the Clausura 2022 campaign.

According to the description of the publication, this model would be the ideal as a third occupation for the auriazules, who have always favored white and gold as the main colors in their first kit, while blue and gold predominate in the second outfit.

“Without a doubt the coolest conceptual jersey I’ve seen from Pumas”, one of the users on social networks spoke. This Twitter account is dedicated to the creation of conceptual jerseys for each of the Aztec football teams, but the Pumas team is the one that has received the most receptivity from the tweeter fans.

