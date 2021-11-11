PS5 and Xbox Series X are available here for the Good End (and all these video game deals)

The most desired consoles do not offer discounts for the Good End

The good news is that both PS5 and Xbox Series X are available

They are one of the products that is expected to be sold out before, so do not think about it too much

Remember that there are banks that offer exclusive offers on Amazon.com.mx

The Good End is a perfect time to get new accessories for our console, so today we bring you a compilation of excellent offers with which to get accessories and games for your game console favorite.

Looking for a new game for Switch or for PS5? Well, take a look at all these discounts.

Consoles on sale?

PS5

Unfortunately, the Good End has not brought offers in terms of console hardware, although currently the original Nintendo Switch enjoys a small discount in its price.

The good news is that there are units in stock of Xbox series x and Xbox Series S, like PS5, since the version with Blu-ray drive also appears in the Amazon catalog.

If you are thinking of acquiring any of the new next-generation consoles, our recommendation is that you don’t wait any longer and get one before the stock disappears, something that will most likely happen in the Christmas season.

Nintendo Switch deals

Nintendo Switch Lite

Although the console does not have a great discount for the Good End campaign, what we are going to find are countless accessories and games that enjoy an excellent price that you should not miss. These are the most interesting games that are on sale for the good end.

On the accessories side, you will be able to find a large number of accessories with which to equip your console even more, so, if you were looking for a travel case or more controllers, this is your chance.

Offers for PS4 and PS5

PS5

On the PlayStation side, we are going to find very interesting offers for those users who already have a PS5, since there are several discounted games that will allow them to continue increasing their personal library. These are the most striking offers you can find:

You will also find some interesting accessories at a great price, such as official headphones, which come down with a 21% discount or charging bases to be able to recharge more than one DualSense controller.

Xbox Series and Xbox One Deals

Xbox Series S

Many games for Xbox One and Series X | S are already enjoying a succulent discount, so take a look at the list and take advantage, since also thanks to the backward compatibility, you can buy an Xbox One game and play it without problems on the new Xbox Series X.

