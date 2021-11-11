Price of the dollar at the close today November 10 in Mexico

Reuters

The peso traded at 20.67 units per dollar near the close of the session of this Wednesday, with a depreciation of 1.61 percent compared to the reference price of Tuesday, pointing to its worst drop since June 16.

The peso suffered its worst day in five months after the release of higher than expected inflation figures in the United States, which also hit the local stock market.

Dollar in banks

BBVA Mexico : 20.90 pesos

: 20.90 pesos Citibanamex : 21.15 pesos

: 21.15 pesos Banorte : 20.90 pesos

: 20.90 pesos Santander: 21.20 pesos

The US consumer price index accelerated in October at its highest level since 1990 fueling global investor concerns that the Federal Reserve would be forced to tighten its monetary policy earlier than expected.

“The Inflation surprise confirms price hike is spreading beyond the categories related to the reopening, with a general increase in the prices of goods and services in an environment of solid demand and problems in the production chains, “said Intercam Banco analysts.

At debt market, the yield on the 10-year bond advanced nine basis points to 7.33 percent, while the 20-year rate rose three to 7.67 percent.

