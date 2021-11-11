Pokémon GO: how to defeat Arlo, Sierra and Cliff in November 2021; best counters

Team GO Rocket has returned this month from November in Pokémon GO. On the occasion of the Season of Mischief and the Phases 15 and 16 from Misunderstood Mischief, the villainous team returns to the Niantic game with new Dark Pokémon from Giovanni, currently featuring Dark Lugia until new. Before standing up to the great leader, it is necessary to achieve the Super Radar Rocket, which we get by defeating Arlo, Sierra and Cliff. These are your best counters for November 2021.

After a period of absence, Niantic has reported that Team GO Rocket is back until further notice from this November 9. The great protagonist of Giovanni is, in this case (including the month of November 2021), Dark lugia.

Arlo, Sierra and Cliff, how to find and defeat them?

To find Arlo, saw and Cliff The first thing we must do is complete phases 15 and 16 of the investigation A Misunderstood Mischief, active temporarily. These phases are very simple, as they are basic tasks that we can complete in a short time, but we must bear in mind that we must first defeat six recruits of Team GO Rocket (they are in the Poképaradas), which will give us a Mysterious Component.

If we get six of those components, we will have the Radar Rocket necessary to identify one of the three leaders. By defeating Arlo, saw and Cliff in the same phase of the investigation we will have the Super Radar Rocket and we will access phase 15, which allows us to order Giovanni.

Phase 15 of 16:

Defeat 5 Team GO Rocket recruits: a Radar Rocket.

Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket leaders: 1 Super Radar Rocket.

Defeat Giovanni: 1 Lucky Egg.

Rewards: encounter with Absol, 40 Houndoom Mega Energy; 2 Golden Frambu Berry.

Phase 16 of 16:

Claim your reward: 2000 XP.

Claim your reward: 2000 XP.

Claim your reward: 2000 XP.

Rewards: encounter with Dusknoir, 20 Hoopa Candies, 1 Star Piece.

How to defeat leader Cliff in November, best counters

From this month of November, Cliff opens the fight with Grimer. This is your current team; especially watch out for Charizard and Tyranitar, the most complicated ones. This is how we have configured the team of opponents; before, its possible Pokémon.

First Pokémon: Grimer.

Grimer. Second Pokémon (random): Venusaur, Crobat, or Machamp.

(random): Venusaur, Crobat, or Machamp. Third Pokémon (random): Arcanine, Charizard, or Tyranitar.

Reward for beating him: Guaranteed encounter with Grimer.

Best counters

Venusaur: Mewtwo, Deoxys form Attack, Darmanitan, Alakazam, Espeon.

Crobat: Deoxys Attack Form, Mewtwo, Darmanitan, Rampardos.

Machamp: Latios, Espeon, Moltres, Metagross, Alakazam.

Arcanine: Rampardos, Kingler, Kyogre, Excadrill, Landorus.

Charizard: Terrakion, Tyrantrum, Rhyperior, Aerodactyl, Rampardos.

Tyranitar: Machamp, Conkeldurr, Breloom, Lucario.

How to defeat leader Arlo in November, best counters

This November, Arlo will start with Gligar, which is also his guaranteed match by defeating him. This is the team that we will meet and the selection of opponents that we have made.

First Pokémon: Gligar.

Gligar. Second Pokémon (random): Mawile, Cradily, or Lapras.

(random): Mawile, Cradily, or Lapras. Third Pokémon (random): Scizor, Gardevoir, or Snorlax.

Reward for beating him: Guaranteed encounter with Gligar.

Best counters

Gligar: Weavile, Glaceon, Mamoswine.

Mawile: Chandelure, Darmanitan, Volcarona, Moltres.

Cradily: Metagross, Lucario, Darmanitan, Machamp.

Lapras: Lucario, Rampardos, Zekrom, Deoxys Attack.

Scizor: Reshiram, Chandelure, Volcarona, Blaziken.

Gardevoir: Metagross, Chandelure, Gengar, Dialga.

Snorlax: Breelom, Blaziken, Machamp, Conkeldurr.

How to defeat the Sierra leader in November, best counters

The confrontation with Sierra leaves us Nidoran Female as the first Pokémon. Then we have an interesting rotation with Pokémon like Slowbro as second or Nidoqueen between the third and last options.

First Pokémon : Nidoran Female.

: Nidoran Female. Second Pokémon (random): Beedrill, Vileplume, or Slowbro.

(random): Beedrill, Vileplume, or Slowbro. Third Pokémon (random): Houndoom, Marowak, or Nidoqueen.

Reward for beating her: guaranteed encounter with Female Nidoran.

Best counters