PlayStation 5, hacked a year after its launch

Hackers may have made big strides on the PlayStation 5 jailbreak over the weekend. The hacker group Fail0verflow claimed to have managed to obtain keys from the root of the PS5 that allow them to decrypt the firmware of the console.

Also, Google’s engineer and security specialist, Andy Nguyen, revealed that it did the same and was able to access the debug menu of a Playstation 5 in commercial version. In this way, The expert showed an image showing the discovery of said vulnerability by the console of Sony, something that will undoubtedly have set off the alarms in the company.

The two exploits are particularly notable for the level of access they theoretically give to PS5 software. Decrypted firmware enabled by Failoverflow keys would potentially allow computer hackers to reverse engineer PS5 software and potentially create precisely install hacks. Linux, emulators, or even pirated software on older Sony consoles.

Despite this, both cases do not pose an imminent risk for PS5, since although security has been breached, neither the group of hackers nor the Google specialist have shown the process to achieve it. Furthermore, they have not expressed their desire to receive any kind of “ransom” or “incentive” for doing so, although some possibilities on the part of the group are not excluded.

The reality is that Sony should work to fix this by patching this vulnerability. Thus, the security of the console itself could be compromised, but it is also true that the company could contact the group and the expert to reinforce this problem and, with it, find a solution to this terrible situation.

PlayStation 5 digital or with disc player: choose the best option according to your needs

With two PlayStation 5 models available, it can be difficult to decide which one is right for you. The most frequently asked question from Sony console users is, whether to go for the PS5 with 4K Blu-Ray drive, or to spend a little less and buy the PS5 Digital Edition.

Both consoles are very difficult to find at the moment, as demand continues to outpace supply. The digital edition of the PS5, in particular, seems to be even harder to find than the standard model, and stores are likely to have received fewer units from Sony.

Retailers will also be more reluctant to openly promote the digital model due to the lower price and the lack of a hard drive, which precludes the possibility of selling combinations of consoles with physical games that can increase profits.

PS5 and PS5 games digital version:

Aside from the fact that one plays from discs and the other is exclusively from the console’s internal storage system, the PS5 and PS5 digital editions play the exact same PS5 games in exactly the same way.

With identical internal specs, you’ll be able to enjoy 4K gaming at fast refresh rates on both the PS5 and its digital-only counterpart, and you won’t expect to see gameplay differences between the two.

Where things get a bit negative from version to version is on the backward compatibility front. Well, the digital edition of the console will play PS4 titles, but of course it won’t be able to play your existing disc collection. Instead, you will probably have to buy it new digitally.

