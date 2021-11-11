playing Glinda in the movie ‘Wicked’

Who doesn’t like to enjoy a fall night with a good musical and fresh popcorn? And if we add to the plot the face and talent of Ariana Grande, Success is more than assured! Just a few hours ago, the twenty-year-old received one of the more special news of his career in the cinema. A decade after that message he launched on his Twitter account confessing what would be the “dream paper“that one day he would like to interpret, his wish has finally come true.









This endearing photograph in which we can see the artist excited in her living room, has a beautiful story behind it. At that precise moment he had just met via on-line that he would play one of his favorite characters, Glinda on the musical adaptation from Wicked which first came to light in 2004 and will be back on the billboard shortly. This project was a hit on Broadway, and now, under the leadership of the filmmaker Jon M Ch -the same one who directed the production Crazy Rich Asians and who has given the good news to the pop star- we will be able to see on the big screen the latest version of The Wizard of Oz, that story that novelist Gregory Maguire wrote in 1995.









Will be Ariana’s loudest role in Hollywood in which he will play the good witch and her co-star, Cynthia erivo, will play Elphaba, the wicked witch of the West. That tweet that the singer published ten years ago, It has gone viral! “I loved seeing Wicked again … an incredible production! It made me realize again how much I want to play Glinda at some point in my life“. Ariadna wrote on the social network a decade ago. Undoubtedly Universal Studios Hollywood has found the most talented and promising tandem in the industry, we are sure it will be a box office success. Ready for the show to begin?