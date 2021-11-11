Photos l Famous people who were with her and freed her.

Very few have the fortune to see the skinny girl very closely and live to tell about it, these celebrities almost give them A Day To Live and here we present them to you.

Actress Fabiana Perzabal tells us her anecdote about being between life and death,

Gerard butler.- In 2011 the actor almost drowned while filming a movie, luckily, the surfer Zach Wormhoudt, who accompanied Butler during this shoot could help him.

Leonardo DicaprioSpeaking of dangerous seas, several years ago, the “Titanic” actor was attacked by a great white shark in South Africa. This natural predator got out of its cage and tried to bite our Jack Dawson.

Joaquin Phoenix.– The actor of The joker Who was an Oscar winner, had a car accident, his brakes stopped working and he hit another car, we almost ran out of Batman’s enemy number 1.

Paul rudd.- Our little favorite great hero was declared dead in 2010, various media gave “the sad news”, but not always, it had not been him but another actor with the same name who had died a few days ago.

Ozzy Osbourne.- The singer of the heavy metal band Black sabbathHe was about to die in an accident in 2003. He suffered a clavicle fracture, 8 broken ribs that damaged several blood vessels and a damaged neck vertebra, which left him in convalescence for several months.

Tracy morgan.- This actor and comedian was going straight home after a great show, when the car he was traveling in crashed into a truck. The accident was so serious that he was left in a coma for a few days and unfortunately the other person who was with him did not succeed.

Orlando Bloom.- When the actor was 21 years old, he tried to go up to the roof and due to an oversight fell from the third floor. With several fractures and many days in the hospital, he stayed on this earthly plane to tell of his mishap.

Sylvester Stallone.– Shooting an action movie is not easy, when the actor was filming Rocky In the company of actor Dolph Lundgren, who plays Ivan Drago, he dealt a great blow that forced the protagonist to be hospitalized. Now the actor when he works with someone else no longer tells them “hit as hard as you can.”

Uma Thurman.- The actress and protagonist of ‘Kill bill’ suffered a spectacular accident while filming said tape. Thurman had to drive a car that was not in its best condition, although director Tarantino was informed, he denied it, so they continued filming and the actress could not control the car and crashed into a tree.

Kanye west.- Speaking of cars and speed, in 2001, the rapper had a car accident after leaving a photo shoot at night. The singer and former partner of Kim Kardashian, had to spend six weeks with his jaw closed.

Eminem.- The also rapper, had an overdose of methadone, luckily it was not his time to leave and the emergency service found him on time, they reported that if they had arrived later, the record producer Marshall Bruce Mathers III, would not be here.

Michael J. Fox.- The protagonist of the successful films of Return to the future suffered a mishap rolling the third part. The actor had a stunt double for the action scenes, but one in which he is hanging from a rope required his face to be seen. On the third take, he misplaced his hands and began to suffocate. Fortunately they helped him and he was saved.

Tom Hanks.- Most know the movie Castaway, as the multifaceted actor almost died during the filming, as he accidentally made many cuts on his legs that became infected. He was hospitalized because the infection did not stop spreading, and if it reached his blood he would no longer count it.

drew Barrymore.- 20 years ago, the actress’s life was at risk, as the house she shared with her then-husband, Tom Green, caught fire. The great sense of smell of his dog was the one who alerted the fire.

George Clooney.- The actor when he was filming the movie Syriana his back was severely injured, to the point of losing fluid from the spinal cord through his nose. Despite the great pain, Clooney made a 100% recovery.

Sharon stone.- The actress had suffered a severe headache and ended up unconscious. Doctors later found him that for several days he had had internal bleeding.

Emilia Clarke.- Known for her role as Daenerys in the series Game of Thrones He has openly recounted that he nearly died from two aneurysms (a bulge in a weak spot in an arterial wall) at the age of 24.

Travis Barker.- The drummer of Blink 182 and current fiancé of Kourtney Kardashian, in 2008 was the victim of a plane crash, in which 4 people died. Luckily the musician was able to save himself, surely in limbo he made many merits to stay.

Ryan reynolds.- In his youth Ryan Reynolds decided to go skydiving with his friends, they say that number 13 is bad luck and our dear Deadpool He checked it, since the parachute did not open. To date, the actor was left with a great panic, trying such a jump.

Johnny depp.- The favorite pirate of many, he almost died in 2011 when he was flying in a plane with director Bruce Robinson. Due to a failure in the engines, the plane began to fall but fortunately they reactivated moments later.

Diane kruger.- During the filming of Inglorious Bastards, the actress of German origin, almost died strangled by the director Quentin Tarantino himself, he wanted the scene to be as realistic as possible, but let’s say it took a little while. The actress had to be treated by medical staff after fainting. In the end there were no misunderstandings and they continued filming.

Charlize Theron.- During the production of the tape Aeon Flux, the actress suffered a serious neck injury, and had to be hospitalized for 5 days in Berlin.

Ellie goulding.- In 2016, on a trip to Norway, the singer and her companions were traveling in a caravan on a frozen lake. Suddenly, the ice broke and the vehicle began to sink. Fortunately, they managed to get out.

Anne Hathaway.- In 2014, the protagonist of “The devil wears fashion” enjoyed a beautiful vacation in Hawaii until she almost lost her life, The actress was surfing when a strong current hit her, so she fell off the board and she was about to die by drowning, several surfers came to her rescue and managed to take her ashore.

Jackie Chan.- Action and blows seem to be the last names of Mr. Chan, shooting the movie “The Armor of God”, in 1986, he had to jump up to a tree and fell on some rocks, this blow caused a fracture in his skull . We almost went to the afterlife.

Matthew McConaughey.- In the eighties, actor Matthew McConaughey lived in Australia while studying. On one occasion at the house of one of his friends, he was in the shed and accidentally stepped on a brown snake, which is very poisonous, luckily his friend arrived and managed to catch it without harming anyone.

