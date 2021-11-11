Peter Parker’s relationship with Tony Stark will not be repeated with Doctor Strange in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: “They are not friends” – Movie News

Tom Holland, the actor in charge of giving life to Spider-Man, has ruled out that Marvel’s Supreme Sorcerer becomes the mentor of the Wall-crawler. The third installment of the superhero opens on December 17.

Spider-Man: No Way Home, the third installment of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, hits theaters on December 17. The film, directed by Jon Watts, also has another superhero among its ranks: Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). Although at first it was anticipated that the Supreme Sorcerer of Marvel was going to become the new mentor of Peter parker after the death of Tony Stark/Hombre de Hierro (Robert Downey Jr.) in Avengers: Endgame, Holland has given more clues about the relationship between his character and that of Benedict Cumberbatch.

Holland has stated in Games Radar Than Spider-Man and Doctor Strange they will have “a very different relationship [a la de Tony Stark y Peter Parker]”.

“I wouldn’t consider Doctor Strange as a mentor in this movie. He’s more like a colleague,” Holland continues. “At this point in the movies, Spider-Man has established himself as a powerful and serious Avenger. Doctor Strange sees that in him and treats him as an equal. And, Throughout the course of the film, their relationship breaks down. Instead of becoming colleagues, they do not become enemies, but they are definitely not friends.“.

At the moment, the only information about the role that Doctor Strange will play in Spider-Man: No Way Home found in the movie trailer. The preview shows that Peter Parker is not having a good time after Quentin beck/Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) revealed his identity to the world in Spider-Man: Far From Home. To end this problem, the Wall Crawler asks Doctor Strange for help, who agrees to cast a spell –Wong (Benedict Wong) warns of how dangerous it is – so that people forget who he is. Something goes wrong and the multiverse appears.

“Spider-Man always wants to please everyone. He always wants everyone to be happy. And so, in this instance, it’s not the case. It is an interesting relationship. It’s very, very different from Tony with Peter. But it is fun. Spider-Man and Doctor Strange are a good mix. They look great on screen. The balance between the two is a lot of funHolland concludes.

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: The poster shows Green Goblin and gives clues about the villains of the multiverse

Will Doctor Strange also help Peter Parker with the different villains that appear in the movie? From what is seen in the preview, the multiverse will bring the world of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man to some enemies from other sagas of the superhero. Alfred Molina returns as Otto Octavius/Doctor Octopus. The actor gave life to this character in Spider-man 2, the sequel to the Sam Raimi trilogy starring Tobey Maguire. Jamie Foxx also returns as Max dillon/Electro, the villain he played in The Amazing Spider-Man 2: The Power of Electro, the second installment of Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man.

The trailer and poster for the film have also confirmed the appearance of Norman osborn/Green Goblin. Will Willem Dafoe be the one under the mask?

Spider-Man: No Way Home completes its main cast with Zendaya as MJ, Marisa Tomei as aunt may and Jacob Batalon as Ned leeds. On these lines, do not miss the trailer.

If you want to be up to date and receive the premieres in your email, sign up for the SensaCine Newsletter