Peso depreciates 1.38% after high inflation data in the United States

The Mexican peso depreciated this Wednesday against the dollar. The local currency lost ground due to the strengthening of the greenback, after it was learned that inflation in the United States rose more than expected in October.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) of the United States accelerated 6.2% in October, its largest year-on-year increase since November 1990. Federal Reserve grow.

The exchange rate ended operations at the level of 20.6071 units against yesterday’s record of 20.3254 units, with official data from the Bank of Mexico (Banxico). The cross moved 28.17 cents or 1.38 percent.

At its worst this session, the pair reached a high of 20.6222 units, its highest record so far this week. The Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar with six currencies, rose 0.91% to 94.81 points.

“A shocking fact”

The consensus of analysts was that the pressure on consumer prices would be limited to 5.8%, an expectation that was well below. “It is a shocking number,” BMO Capital Markets explained to Reuters.

Last week, the Fed reaffirmed its belief that the current rise in inflation is transitory, but investors fear that underestimating price rises could result in a major economic mistake.

Today’s advance in the Dollar Index, which does not usually score strong movements, is its largest daily gain since mid-March 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic. The outlook would complicate the peso’s performance.

“The DXY soared after US inflation data. The dollar is also advancing against Latin American currencies. Emerging markets are more affected by inflation,” explained ActivTrades.

