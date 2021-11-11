Paul Rudd took a position from Chris Evans

Marvel’s cast is extensive, and as the years go by, more and more actors join the superhero ranks. But, despite the arrival of new faces, there are some who are not forgotten and two of them are Chris Evans and Paul rudd. The artists, who played Ant-Man and Captain America, respectively, are still very much alive in the franchise even though one of them is no longer part of the series. Avengers.

Chris Evans said goodbye to his role as Steve Rogers in 2019 with the latest Avengers movie, while Paul rudd continues to work on the MCU since in 2023 it will premiere Ant-Man and the Wasp. However, beyond the fact that they no longer work together, the actors continue on the same path and, despite their friendship, now they entered a war for the same position.

A few days ago it transpired that Chris Evans was in the sights of the magazine People to be chosen as the sexiest man alive in 2021. But, the truth is that unexpectedly, the media has just announced that the one who takes the position is Paul Rudd. The actor left everyone with their mouths open because he was not among the candidates and, in fact, he himself was surprised.

According to what Rudd revealed to People, the only person who saw him that way was his wife, Julie Yaeger. “I was dumbfounded. But it was very tender when she found out“Paul began by explaining, then added:”after the shock he told me: ‘they are right’ and that was very sweet. He was probably not telling me the truth, but what was he going to say?”.

Additionally, the actor mocked himself for being chosen unexpectedly to remove not only Evans, but also Michael B. Jordan who was named last year. In fact, he assured that now his life would change completely: “now I hope to finally be invited to one of those sexy men’s dinners with George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Michael B. Jordan“, said.

And, it should be noted that with the choice of Paul rudd, Marvel once again consecrates itself as the studio with the most beautiful actors in Hollywood. Well, the Ant-Man interpreter is not the first to be named, but Chris Hemsworth, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman were part of the list of People.

How to join the Spoiler channel on Telegram?

If you have a Telegram account, just click on the following button.