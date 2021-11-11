Paul Rudd named ‘sexiest man alive’

Paul Rudd was crowned the “Sexiest Man Alive” of 2021 by People magazine.

The distinction to Rudd, known for his starring roles in the Marvel films “Ant-Man” (“Ant-Man: Ant Man”), “This is 40” (“Welcome to 40”) and “Clueless” ( “No idea”), was announced Tuesday night on CBS television’s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

The actor says in Friday’s edition of the magazine that some will be surprised by his choice.

“I am aware enough to know that when people find out that I have been chosen for this they will say ‘What?’” He said. “It is not false humility. There are many people who should receive it before me. “

But of course, he will not refuse the honor. Jokingly, he noted that he hopes the title will serve him up to “those sexy dinners” with George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Michael B. Jordan, all recent winners.

Among those who received the honor before him are John Legend, Dwayne Johnson, Chris Hemsworth, Idris Elba, Adam Levine, Channing Tatum and David Beckham.

“I imagine I’ll be on a lot more yachts,” Rudd said. “I am excited to extend my life on yachting. And I’ll probably try to get better at meditation with very soft light. I like to reflect. I think this is going to help me be more introverted and mysterious. And I’m looking forward to it. “

Rudd’s first big role was in “Clueless,” a 1995 cult classic starring Alicia Silverstone. In addition, he made his mark in comedies such as the films “Anchorman” (“The reporter: The legend of Ron Burgundy”), “The 40 Year Old Virgin” (“Virgin at 40”) and “This is 40”, a film derived from the comedy “Knocked Up” (“Slightly pregnant”).

He achieved superstar status with the Marvel superhero films “Ant-Man,” “Captain America: Civil War” and “Avengers: Endgame.” He will next appear in “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” and alongside Will Ferrell in the new Apple TV + series “The Shrink Next Door,” which premieres November 12.

Rudd, 52, said his wife was “shocked” at first when she told him the news. The couple have two sons, Jack, 17, and Darby, 12.

“But it was very sweet,” he said about his wife, Julie, with whom he has been married for 18 years. “After some laughs and surprise, he said, ‘Oh, you got it right.’ And that was very sweet. He’s probably not telling the truth, but what is he going to say?