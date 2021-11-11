Paul Rudd is the “sexiest man in the world” for People magazine | Cuyo’s diary

The famous American magazine People has just crowned Paul Rudd as the sexiest man alive in the world, a selection that is made every year to highlight a male personality who not only stands out for his physique and “sex appeal”, but also for his career, track record and achievements.

Charismatic and shopper, the 52-year-old actor who plays Marvel superhero Ant-Man posed for the cover of the magazine in a close-up that highlights his green eyes, which made audiences fall in love long before he became one of the Avengers: From his first appearance on the big screen in Clueless, his subsequent starring in Virgin at 40 to his role in the last few seasons of Friends, his roles that cut across diverse genres and plots made him one of the most beloved personalities in the environment.

With humor, the actor assured that “many other men deserve the mention before him”. “I am aware that when people find out that I was elected they will say, ‘What?’” He said. However, since publication they claim that his humility, along with those “beautiful green eyes and easy smile”, is exactly why audiences have fallen in love with Rudd over the years.

The story behind the sexiest man in the world

Before he was known for making anti-Semitic statements while drunk, for being accused of mistreatment and for surviving the culture of cancellation, Mel Gibson inaugurated in 1985 the tradition that reaches 2021 in full form and with other rules, the famous cover Annual of People that names the sexiest man alive in the world.

Gibson was the first in a series of famous men (and of almost always normative, incontestable, sometimes conventional beauty) who struck a golden deal with the publication. They posed for their cover, boasted of being the most beautiful and promoted the movie they had on the billboard. The magazine, in return, gained international notoriety by turning every year the story of the sexiest man in the world into a story that fills space in newspapers and news programs.

During the following decades, gallants like Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Affleck, Johnny Depp, Hugh Jackman, Matthew McCounaghey or Jude Law were chosen. Some more than once.

Some years there were exceptions: in 1989 the sexiest man alive was Sean Connery, gray-haired and proudly alopecia at almost 60 years old. In 1992 it was Nick Nolte, at 50. In 1998 it was Harrison Ford, at 56. The real milestone took place in 1996: Denzel Washington, a black man. No non-white man would appear again until 2016, when Dwayne Jonhon, aka The Rock, half black, half Samoan, was cast. Since 2018, People has chosen only black men, Idris Elba, John Legend and finally, in 2020, Michael B. Jordan