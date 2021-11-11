Paul Rudd Is Crowned ‘The Sexiest Man In The World’ And He Laughs At The Choice | Big Bang

Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Chris Hemsworth … they are just a few examples of those who have been considered at times as the most attractive men on the planet. A decision that, as usual, hides a certain controversy taking into account the subjectivity of this type of rankings since, it is already known that “there is nothing written about tastes”. However, the magazine People has launched his masculine beauty top once again and has done so by crowning Paul rudd as the sexiest man alive in the world.

At 52 years old, this actor for whom they say no time passes (in fact, you could say that he is the Jordi Hurtado American) is married with two children and a promising Hollywood career, including a star on the Walk of Fame since 2015.

Despite everything, surely there are many fans of the legendary series Friends to be remembered for playing Mike Hannigan, the man who managed to fall in love and make him go down the aisle. Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow). Without detracting from other of the best-known roles in his extensive filmography as Josh in Clueless, the superhero Ant-Man, Much more than friends next to Jennifer Aniston or Romeo and Juliet with Leonardo Dicaprio.

Paul Rudd, a lot of sense of humor in his choice of ‘sexiest man’

The best thing has been how he reacted Paul rudd when he heard the news that he has been named “the sexiest man on the planet”, since, he did not give credit to the election. The actor has had a sense of humor and has joked that he is “aware enough to know that people will be surprised when they find out”: “I know that when they found out, everyone will have said ‘How?'”, said the interpreter. “I hope they finally now invite me to those sexy dinners with Clooney, Pitt and B. Jordan. And I guess I’ll be on a lot more yachts. I’m excited to expand my yachting life, “he added jokingly.

News that, according to the magazine itself People, has also stunned his wife, the producer Julie Yaeger whom he married in 2003.

Who have been voted the most attractive men in the world in previous years?

These have been the lucky ones who have received this recognition over the last ten years for this publication:

Year 2020: Michael B. Jordan

Year 2019: John Legend

Year 2018: Idris Elba

Year 2017: Blake Shelton

Year 2016: Dwayne Johnson

Year 2015: David Beckham

Year 2014: Chris Hemsworth

Year 2013: Adam Levine

Year 2012: Channing Tatum

Year 2011: Bradley Cooper

Year 2010: Ryan Reynolds

A list in which, if we look further back, names such as Hugh Jackman, Johnny Depp, Matthew McConaughey, George Clooney, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon or Jude Law.