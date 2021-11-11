Patients could develop psoriatic arthritis while receiving biopharmaceuticals to treat their psoriasis

The patients with psoriasis who were in treatment with biopharmaceuticals were more likely to develop psoriatic arthritis than those treated with phototherapy.

In this case, patients treated with oral treatment or even those who had not received treatment were also included.

The investigation showed as a result, that the patients more likely to develop psoriatic arthritis are those with severe psoriasis and also the patients most likely to be prescribed biopharmaceuticals.

However, the study suggests that these results should not be interpreted as causal indications, in other words that biopharmaceuticals probably do not cause psoriatic arthritis.

The specialists described the potential biases identified, such as the possibility of protopathic bias indicating that the patients who are being treated with biopharmaceuticals and then report arthralgias have developed psoriatic arthritis and are coded accordingly after consulting a rheumatologist.

“In my clinical experience, I have seen many patients develop psoriatic arthritis while receiving biopharmaceuticals to treat their psoriasis,” said one of the doctors who participated in the research.

It should be clarified that there are currently no adequate data to recommend the treatment of psoriasis with a specific modality to prevent psoriatic crisis. However, it is very important to the patients and clinicians, know that the best way to respond to this is through conducting a pragmatic study on a large scale.

Finally, the researchers confirmed that a prospective study will begin in which patients with psoriasis who do not have arthritis, but who have certain risk factors and outcomes abnormal on musculoskeletal ultrasound, they will be treated with biopharmaceuticals or placebo, in order to attenuate or prevent the onset of psoriatic arthritis.

Source consulted here.