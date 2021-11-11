Orlando Bloom, shirtless, builds his daughter’s room with Katy Perry with his hands: “Father of the year”

The actor of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean‘, Orlando Bloom, and your partner, Katy Perry, welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove, into the world just over a year ago. The actor also has a son, Flynn, with his ex-supermodel. Miranda kerr.

Orlando has shared a post with a photo and video decorating his daughter’s room. In the photo you can see sticking big daisies to a yellow wall, a fact that seems intentional since the name of his daughter translated into Spanish is Margarita.

In the video, the handsome actor appears shirtless while building the furniture in Daisy’s bedroom. You can also hear someone calling you “father of the year“And at the same time, the camera points to the floor covered with screws, wooden beams and instruction papers. At the end, Bloom looks directly at the camera and says jokingly:”Let’s do it! The stars are just like us!“. While writing in the post emoticons of a daisy and a yellow heart

Many have commented on the tenderness of his project: “This is really adorable“writes the British singer of ‘Unwritten’ and ‘Pocketful of Sunshine’, Natasha bedingfield. Another follower compliments him: “I swear this man doesn’t get old“.

Orlando Bloom’s sweet tribute to Katy Perry’s birthday

This October 25 Katy Perry He has turned 37, and Orlando Bloom has taken the opportunity to write to him a sweet tribute on social media: “We live, we love and it’s fun. I will celebrate you today and every day. I love you“with several red hearts.

Along with the beautiful message, Orlando has shared a loving photo with Katy in which she wears a “birthday girl” crown as she prepares to blow out the candles for her dessert.

The singer is going through a very happy time in her life and has spoken with Variety To share her experience as a new mother: “I’m still 5 kilos heavier than when I started, but I’m in no rush. A year has passed. I am more interested in your happiness and my happiness and mental health“.

Katy also admits that her daughter Daisy teaches her the true meaning of “unconditional love“” As a new mom those first six weeks are like ‘What? It’s the biggest change in life, ‘”explains Katy.

“You are responsible for the well-being of someone who can’t even hold his head. It’s a real change, and you happen to be no 1 on the calling list. And it’s the best“, recognize.

Surely you are interested in:

Katy Perry’s public reproach to Orlando Bloom after posting these vacation photos