Noise Canceling Wire-Free Headphones and More

Apple announced a few weeks ago the new AirPods 3, a well-deserved review of its popular fully wireless Bluetooth headphones. He also made a small tune-up to the AirPods Pro, adding MagSafe technology to the charging case. The latter are on sale on Amazon at 219 euros.





Buy AirPods Pro wireless Bluetooth headphones at the best price

The AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case have a recommended retail price of 279 euros in the official Apple Store and authorized suppliers, but Amazon has reduced them considerably with a flash offer and they are available for 60 euros less: 219 euros. They are also on sale at El Corte Inglés at the same price.

Apple Airpods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case (2021)

These AirPods Pro are exactly identical to the model released in 2019, but with the addition that wireless charging case supports MagSafe technology, so they can be recharged in bases that use this system of magnets. The strong point of these wireless Bluetooth headphones is the active noise cancellation, a highly demanded function in this type of device.

Aside from ANC, they also feature ambient sound mode, adaptive EQ, spatial audio with head tracking, and water resistance. They work with both Android and iOS, but it is with Apple products that they get along best when integrating the H1 chip, which allows a faster and more efficient connection. Its autonomy is around 4.5 hours per charge, with 24 hours using the case.

