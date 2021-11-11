Nikita Mazepin clarifies what happened at the party after the Mexican GP

The Russian pilot spoke about the video that circulates on social networks where he is seen arguing with security guards.

The driver of the team of Haas, Nikita mazepin, clarified what happened after the Mexican Grand Prix after being caught arguing with security personnel during the party he organized Czech Pérez to the northeast of the Mexican capital.

Prior to the first practices of the Brazilian Grand Prix, Mazepin He stated that the altercation with the guards was resolved in a few minutes and assured that the dispute did not pass to a greater degree.

“The situation, for my part, was very clear. Definitely, no one was expelled. I was upset that one of my engineers was going to retire. I invited everyone on the team and, unfortunately, one of the members was not allowed in. “

“So I tried to clarify it. It took me about three or four minutes. And everyone came in, and the truth is that it was a very good party. We stayed a few hours, “he said in statements collected by Motorsport.

Nikita Mazepin silenced what happened at the after-party to the Mexico City Grand Prix. Getty Images

For its part, Gunther Steiner, head of Haas, said that he has not yet discussed the matter with the Russian pilot but downplayed it, indicating that it was a simple discussion.

“I haven’t talked to him yet because I haven’t seen him. But I think the issue revolved around someone not being able to access somewhere and just trying to express their point of view ”.

Through videos disseminated on social networks, you can see how Nikita mazepin It is made of words with one of the security guards inside the place, where there were also other drivers such as George Russell, Alex albon and the mexican Checo Pérez.

It is not the first time that Mazepin has appeared in Mexico; Three weeks ago he passed through the capital to process his visa to enter the United States, due to his nationality, and he visited places such as Teotihuacán, the University Olympic Stadium and the Monument to the Revolution.

The Formula 1 this week will live his nineteenth race with the Brazilian Grand Prix, in which Red Bull aims to be crowned. While, Nikita mazepin march in the last position of the world cup.