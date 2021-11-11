Nicole Kidman’s miraculous drops, her best secret to show off her leg

A revolutionary trick. We do not say it or Nicole Kidman herself, it is said by the very name of the cosmetic that the Australian actress massaged on her legs just before leaving for the Country Music Association Awards (CMA), the country music awards. On the arm of her husband, singer Keith Urban, Nicole walked the red carpet in a cut-out dress by Yves Saint Laurent, adorned with gold jewelry from LALAoUNIS. His beauty staging deserved a separate mention. Signed by Kate Synnott, one of the makeup artists of the moment, chosen by stars such as Cara Delevingne or Hailey Bieber, her skin wore the immaculate tone of the house and she rejuvenated her eyes with a complete makeup of eyebrows, set in the style of lion mane, and some smokey eyes in brown tones that multiplied the size of the Australian’s eyes. Without losing sight of the gold essence that dotted the entire look, the same golden tone of the jewels moved across the mobile eyelid, turned into a powerful golden glitter eyeshadow that completely illuminated the Australian’s face.

Nicole Kidman, preparing for the Country Music Association Awards (CMA). (Instagram @nicolekidman)

The important thing in the look was to continue with her eternal image of a frozen and angelic lady, showing off her shapely figure, so a fundamental part of the beauty preparation was that the entire epidermal surface looked its best version: hydrated, smooth and luminous. The impressive side opening of the design of the YSL Summer 22 collection She required that the Australian’s very long legs have something more tone and treatment than a simple body cream. The solution, in this case, was not provided by its numerous styling team, nor was it applied by the expert hands of a masseur or make-up artist. Neither short nor lazy, Nicole Kidman massaged a few drops of an oil on her legs and calves. The magic product that managed to sublimate the actress’s skin with a nourishing but light layer of light was the Gleaming Brightener from Seratopical’s Revolution range, not yet for sale in our country.

Nicole Kidman, preparing for the Country Music Association Awards (CMA). (Instagram katesynnottmakeup)

Behind this cosmetic, hitherto rather unknown to the public, is a complete range of skincare, hypoallergenic, made from plants and free of alcohols owned by Nicole Kidman. Just like Cindy Crawford, Jennifer Lopez or Jennifer Aniston, the actress has spent a season diversifying her career and in her case, her search was simple: multifunction formulas for body and face that will not damage your sensitive skin. But for the country night, in which the different openings of her dress were the only ones that allowed her to draw attention to stay in the background, the hydration of the skin did not matter so much as the luminosity. Oil was the answer.

Gleaming Brightener from the Revolution range by Seratopical.

The success of the formula lies in the combination of nourishing oils such as coriander, jojoba, olive or Aloe barbadensis seed with liquorice extract or the triple peptide patented by the brand that improves hydration and enhances the skin’s barrier function. In addition to the luminosity associated with the oils, as we can find in other dry oils, that characteristic glow on Nicole’s legs is explained by the licorice that inhibits tyrosinase production and attenuates blemishes, equalizing the tone and leaving the skin glowing. In addition to its moisturizing and sublimating function, the characteristic anti-aging power of the oils is added to improve the fight against free radicals, reduce wrinkles, expression lines, etc. The combo of natural ingredients produces something similar to a dry oil, easily absorbed, very light and not greasy that works easily and spreads a lot, as seen in the video that Nicole Kidman shared on her social networks.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, at the CMA Awards. (Getty)

While Kylee Heath was polishing her hair, the actress showed her followers – with her regulatory links to the product to transform the odd viewing into a purchase – how she applied her multipurpose oil on his legs. First I would spray a couple of times on the thighs and then on the legs, then quickly worked the formula up and down, over and over again. A simple step with spectacular results.

To finish off the look, the hairdresser collected Nicole’s hair in a mid-length ponytail in the royal style, leaving two central ringlets on the sides of the face and finally transformed the ponytail into a low, romantic-inspired bun. completely breaking with all the ultrasensual aesthetics of the outfit. Something only Nicole could do.