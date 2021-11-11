New Epic Pack of Free Content Today on the Epic Games Store

We come to Thursday and before starting the weekend fully, we have to remind you that today is the day we can get new free content thanks to the Epic Games Store. Every Thursday we have at least one new free game in the Epic store, sometimes it can be one more extra, but for today we have confirmed this new epic content pack.

You should know that until 17:00 (local time) you can still get this week’s free game, you can download it through the following link. Starting today at 17:00 (local time) we will be able to download the new free content for this week and in turn, the next title that the guys from Epic will give away next Thursday will be announced. Today’s gift will be available specifically until next Thursday November 18th.

Free today on the Epic Games Store

Rogue Company Season 4 Epic Pack – Download

Kick off Season 4 with this FREE exclusive pack from Epic Games! Unlock Blade and Scorch, two incendiary mercenaries who use fire and napalm. You will also receive the Infernal Blade outfit and 20,000 Battle Pass XP! And all for FREE!