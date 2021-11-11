Netflix: Adam Sandler acted 25 years ago in this comic film that became cult

At age 30, Adam Sandler He starred in a film that gave him worldwide recognition and with the passage of time the film became cult, we refer to Happy Gilmore, which is available in the catalog of Netflix and it is an excellent option to have fun.

This film was even the beginning of an inseparable duo, since the director Dennis Dugan in the wake of Happy Gilmore started working with Sandler and they have shot a total of eight films.

Happy Gilmore (Adam Sandler) is a fanatic hockey player, but being rejected from all teams, he runs out of options, to this is added that his girlfriend abandons him. As if the problems weren’t enough, he receives a call from his beloved grandmother, who asks for his help, because they are seizing his things, this as a consequence of the non-payment of more than 240 thousand dollars.

His life is turned upside down when he discovers that he has a little talent for playing golf, so he signs up for several tournaments to raise enough money to prevent the sale of his grandmother’s house. However, his insane temperament is beginning to cause a sensation in the media for his outrageous antics on the golf courses.

The film features performances by Christopher McDonald, Julie Bowen, Carl Weathers and Ben Stiller. At the box office it had a good reception, since Happy Gilmore cost $ 12 million and raised more than $ 41 million, despite the fact that in 1996 Adam Sandler he was almost a stranger in the movies.

On February 16, when the premiere of Happy Gilmore, Sandler He indicated that they could make a sequel to this successful film, but did not provide further details about it.