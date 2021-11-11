Mona Megistus inspires a spectacular articulated figure – Kudasai

The manufacturing company Good smile company announced the launch of an articulated figure from the line Figma character-based Mona Megistus (Mirror Reflection of Doom Ver.) of the video game developed by myHoYo, Genshin Impact, for the month of August 2022 in Japan.





The company describes the product as follows: «From the popular game “Genshin Impact” comes a figma action figure of the mysterious and proud astrologer Mona. Using Figma’s soft yet poseable joints, you can create a variety of action-packed poses from the game. Flexible plastic is used for important areas, allowing proportions to be maintained without compromising posability. It comes with three face plates, including an angry face, a surprised face, and an anguished face. Optional parts include a Catalyst (Skyward Atlas), Astrological Effect Sheet, Mirror Reflection of Doom Effect Sheet + Stand, and your wallet. Your catalyst (Skyward Atlas) can be displayed open or closed. An articulated base is included to display the figure in various poses».

The product is approximately 150mm high, will be priced at 9,500 yen (about US $ 83), and is available for reservation on the official dealer site (link) in the period from November 11 to December 23 of this year. It should be remembered that the video game is also available in the catalog of QooApp on this link.

Genshin Impact Synopsis

Welcome to Teyvat, a fantastic continent where countless creatures thrive in harmony. Ruled by seven Archons, this world is a place where the seven elements converge… Two twins arrive from another world. A deity appears in front of you, separates you and makes you fall into a deep sleep. When you wake up, the world is no longer the same as you knew … This is how your journey in Teyvat begins to seek answers from The Seven, the elemental gods. Explore every corner of this wonderful world, join forces with a wide repertoire of characters, and reveal the many hidden mysteries …

Copyright © 2020 miHoYo All Rights Reserved