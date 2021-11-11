Mineral water for bathing and other rare JLo demands for your presentations

In the entertainment world there are many artists who have stood out not only for their great successes, but also for their extravagant, whimsical and particular requirements to carry out their presentations. Some celebrities tend to be more accessible than others.

In the case of JLo, a couple of Ben affleck, some of its demands are usually a bit weird. According to information reported by Vanity Fair, the singer asks for a tub full of mineral water to bathe before her shows, in order for your skin to be well hydrated. In addition, it would also require that the bathroom in the hotel or the place where you are staying be brand new. In addition, the furniture and toilet paper must be of the specific brand requested by your work team. According to the aforementioned American magazine, Jennifer López always carries her own bedding because, apparently, she cannot sleep on sheets that do not have more than 250 threads. Also, in your bedroom there should be a special chair to put on makeup and also exercise machines.

Similarly, it is also said that JLo’s dressing room and his suite room in the hotel they must be completely white, as well as the towels, bedding and the rest of the decoration, such as your preferred flowers, which must all be the same size. It requires drinking only natural water and prohibits colored drinks.

As for food, it is said that Marc Anthony’s ex-partner always asks for omelettes with egg whites for breakfast, in addition to avoiding bread and sweets to preserve her figure.

