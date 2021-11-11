Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher want to vaccinate their children as soon as possible

The two lovers are convinced that the pharmaceutical companies responsible for these serums have already shown that their products are safe and effective for this specific segment of the population, so they have advocated for their immediate application.

“It’s pretty weird, because every day you hear things like: ‘They said they are going to approve it by this date.’ And then it just keeps procrastinating and postponing. And I really hope it’s being delayed for a good reason and not because some want to benefit from those delays to take the credit “, said the interpreter of Ukrainian origin in conversation with the magazine People.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher.

(Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for Disney / © GettyImages 954342780)



For his part, the artist believes that society in general, but more specifically the little ones, are in a race against time that requires urgent and forceful measures.

In your opinion, your children Wyatt and Dimitri They should not continue to be immersed in a changing and uncertain context as far as their academic education is concerned, a risk that they will undoubtedly run if, like their schoolmates, they cannot adequately protect themselves against the disease due to a series of bureaucratic obstacles.