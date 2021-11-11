Microsoft is giving away $ 100 to some users that they will be able to spend on their Xbox

Microsoft is giving away $ 100 through gift cards from Microsoft Store. And while it may sound bogus or like a scam, it is not. That said, the odds don’t seem to be in anyone’s favor. On Twitter, Wario64 reports that Microsoft is emailing random users with free gift cards. In some cases, these gift cards only contain $ 10. However, some are receiving gift cards of up to $ 100.

It is not clear when was the last time Microsoft gave away $ 100 gift cards, but it is almost incredible that this situation occurs. For $ 100, Xbox users can get 10 months of Xbox Game Pass or Halo Infinite and a few indie games. Said like this, $ 100 doesn’t sound like a lot, but it is and this doesn’t happen often.

Sega could spend nearly $ 1 billion on its Super Game initiative

Microsoft is giving away $ 100 to some users

It is very likely that your email is empty or only occupied by a promotional email no gift card, mail that too many seem to be receiving. Right now, it’s unclear how many gift card emails they’ve sent or if more will continue to be sent, not to mention the ones with $ 100. In addition, it is not known how to decide who receives free money and who doesn’t. Presumably it’s random, but for now, this is just a guess.

Xbox will receive a new exclusive game in December

Microsoft hasn’t said anything about the giveaway beyond the content of the email itself, so it’s unclear why Microsoft is giving away $ 100 to some users, but Emails suggest that it is nothing more than a Christmas present.