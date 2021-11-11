Mexico will appeal FIFA punishment for homophobic scream

Jonathan Collazo

Mexico City / 10.11.2021 15:54:58





As part of the presentation of a new sponsor of the Mexican team, the president of the Mexican Soccer Federation, Yon de Luisa, announced that they prepare a appeal against the punishment issued by FIFA which includes an economic fine and two games behind closed doors, which would be the first two games of the following year.

The manager said that work is still being done detailing the document that will be sent to the FIFA Appeals Committee, in search of which the sanction was eliminated and that the Tricolor can play with fans in the stands against Costa Rica on January 30 and Panama on February 2.

“Work is in progress, we still cannot go into details and the final document has not yet been sent to the Appeals Commission. What is a fact is that They are not sanctioning us at the Azteca Stadium, they are sanctioning us to play behind closed doorsRegardless of the stadium, that is, moving around doesn’t help us, “he said at a press conference.

We want to take out the Azteca National Team: De Luisa

Right there, From Luisa announced that the intention of the National Teams was to have one of the two parties next March outside the Azteca StadiumHowever, they will have to wait for the final resolution to know how those games will operate, which will be against El Salvador and the United States.

“You have to know what the resolution will be to know how we are going to operate. We want to bring the National Team closer to different hobbies because they deserve it and in that sense we had thought of taking out some of the March games, but today with our reality we will wait for the decision, “said the leader.

“We will be working to avoid any act of discrimination. We are communicating to FIFA that we think it is easier to move forward with full stadiums and with our people. “