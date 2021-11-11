‘Mexico is the mirror in which they want to see themselves’

The Concacaf Classic, Come in USA and Mexico will live one more chapter this Friday for the World Cup qualifiers towards Qatar 2022 and to Guillermo Ochoa, the set of the ‘stars and stripes’ sees the tricolor as an example to follow.

“Mexico It has been that mirror in which they want to see themselves and reflect, what they want to copy. In Mexico we have a strong league, they have grown and improved a lot, that helps rivalry and competition, “he said to TUDN.

Despite the fact that the Americans beat the Mexican National Team in the League of Nations and in the gold Cup, the goalkeeper of the Eagles of America assured that the hegemony of the MX League on MLS is a clear example of the distances that exist between Mexican soccer and that of the United States.

“They have grown a lot, but you see the last champions of the Concachampions and they are all Mexican clubs. It does not mean that because an MLS team wins it they will be close, they would have to reach in the number of titles.

“On gold Cup Mexico is also there, in qualifications and FIFA competitions Mexico has been there, it has a Confederations (Cup), I think it has more participations in World Cups. So it is a rivalry and Mexico has been that mirror in which they want to see themselves, reflect and copy, “he said.

Notably, Ochoa was present in the two finals that the tricolor lost to the United States during the summer, although this time Mexico has shown better arguments in the Octagonal Final.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: DT FROM HOUSTON DYNAMO: ‘MEXICO WAS WRONG IN MAKING SO MANY GAMES IN THE USA’