‘Mexico has been wrong to play so many games in the US’

Tab Ramos, ex-selected from the USA and current coach of Houston Dynamo, considered that at Mexican team It has not done him any good to play so many games on American soil, because for him it is important to play in Europe and not just do it locally.

“Where has the Mexican team is in always playing so many games in United Statess. I think it is very important to play games abroad, to play more in Europe and play more against opponents of that type in the opposite field. The Mexican team was always prepared, in particular the big one, locally, in USA and in Mexico“, said to Brand Claro.

Likewise, the Uruguayan naturalized American spoke about the current Selection of the Stars and Stripes, and of which he said that in the group of players summoned there is no one in particular who is excelling.

“I believe that USA It is a team that generally has no leader. Maybe Tyler it could be considered as something closer. I had the grace to be able to have many of these players in the youth team. Tyler he is a very intense player every day because of the way he works. Perhaps he is the closest thing to being a leading player, but in general I think the national team does not have it.

“All of us who have played games of this type (qualifiers) know how difficult they are. They have nothing to do with league games, sometimes they have very little to do with tactics and they do have a lot to do with intensity and well, to have players so young on the pitch that they have adapted so quickly, I think that’s what they have done well, “he said.

