Mexico beats the United States in the cost of its staff

ANDhe Concacaf Classic will have another chapter in the Octagonal this Friday, November 12. The United States host Mexico in Cincinnati and only three points separate the two teams in qualifying for Qatar 2022.

Defining a favorite is complicated. Although Gregg Berhalter’s men boast two consecutive victories against El Tri in the last couple of antecedents (Nations League and Gold Cup finals), the duel is expected very even. In fact, based on statistics, the Aztecs were victorious in the most recent qualifying match on US soil (1-2 in the hex heading to Russia 2018).

One of the aspects in which Gerardo Martino’s team is at the top, it is in the value of the templates.

According to data from Transfermarkt, the current campus of the The Mexican national team is priced at 225.50 million euros, while that of the Stars and Stripes, 219.60.

Five most expensive players in Mexico Hirving Lozano | 45 mde Jess Manuel Corona | 30 mde Ral Jimnez | 28 mde Edson lvarez | 17 mde Luis Romo and Charly Rodrguez | 10mde

Although the most expensive player belongs to the USA, Christian Pulisic is priced at 50 million euros, more than Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano (45 million).

America’s Five Most Expensive Players Christian Pulisic | 50 mde Weston McKennie | 25 mde Tyler Adams | 20 mde Yunus Musah | 15 m Timothy Weah | 12 mde

It should be noted that the template comparison is purely statistical, because the difference is very small.

COVID-19 VACCINE NEWS IN MEXICO:

How to register online to get vaccinated against coronavirus?

When and where do I get vaccinated against coronavirus?

Steps and requirements to be vaccinated against coronavirus

What if the second dose of the vaccine is early or late?

Who and who cannot be vaccinated against the coronavirus in Mexico?

What documents to bring to get the vaccine?

Official vaccination schedule against Covid-19 in Mexico by state