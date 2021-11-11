Mexico after premiering its Season 3 and marks “the end of the trip” for Narcos

Netflix adds another victim to its list of canceled series. Narcos: Mexico has been canceled after premiering its Season 3 on November 5. Now we know that these 10 new episodes will be the last of the series. It was the co-creator, Carlos Bernard, who spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the future of the Narcos franchise.

According to Bernad, Narcos: Mexico comes to an end with its Season 3 and the plans of any Narcos project remain here, at least for the moment. “I saw this season as a story about the origin of the modern world we live in. For me, it felt like taking the series to that place we now recognize, for better or for worse.“

It was in the Collider medium where Bernard spoke about the future of the Narcos franchise, which we anticipate is as dark as many of the stories in the series: “No plans, honestly, this is like the end of the trip, at least for now.” That is to say, Narcos enters a slumber with the cancellation of Narcos: Mexico. However, Bernard leaves an open door of hope: “There is nothing in the works, but unfortunately the drug trade is going nowhere, so obviously there is the possibility of other possibilities. For now, this is it …“

If you like Narcos and Narcos: Mexico and want to follow the work of their team, the team, including Bernard and executive producer Eric Newman, then you can add to your list of pending series the limited series about Colombian drug queen Griselda Blanco, which will star in Modern Family’s Sofía Vergara. The series is expected to begin filming in 2022.