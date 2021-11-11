Mexican pitcher Joakim Soria closes his professional career

The right-hand pitcher from Coahuila will end a career of 14 seasons in the Major Leagues
Joakim soria ‘he hung up the mitten and the spikes.’ According to the Mexican Pacific League, the Mexican reliever will retire as a professional baseball player.
The ‘Látigo de Coahuila’ may end a 14-year career in the Major Leagues. Journalist Ken Rosenthal was the first to report it.
The 37-year-old pitcher’s debut came in 2007 with the Kansas City Royals. Later came a parade of eight teams in the Big Top.
After a 5-year stay in Kansas City, Soria went through Texas Rangers, Detroit Tigers, Pittsburgh Pirtates, Chicago White Sox, Milwaukee Brewers, Oakland Athletics, Arizona Dbacks and Toronto Blue Jays.
Over 14 seasons, he left his ERA at 3.11, struck out 831 enemies, saved 229 (no Mexican has more) and he pitched 763 innings in 773 games.
In the postseason, he played six series, had a record of one win and one win in 10.2 IP.
Joakim Soria boasts a Perfect Game during his Mexican baseball career. It was in 2006 with the Yaquis of Ciudad Obregón against the Naranjeros of Hermosillo. In the Mexican Baseball League he played for the Red Devils of Mexico.
Soria says goodbye diamonds 👋🏻
Joakim Soria, the last pitcher to throw a perfect game in the #LigaARCO retires.
9️⃣-1️⃣ his winter record, 2.49 his ERA and that magical night of December 9️⃣, 2006.
Coupled with a great career in MLB 🇲🇽
You are great👏🏻! pic.twitter.com/idRamVjYmd
– Mexican Pacific ARCO League (@Liga_Arco) November 11, 2021
.