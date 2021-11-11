Mental health, fundamental in growth and integral well-being of humans

As at no other time, mental health care is of great relevance, which has not been consolidated as a fundamental part in the growth and integral well-being of human beings, because it is highly invisible and even entails an important stigma, agreed the general director of University Centers and Professional Academic Units, Sandra Chávez Marín, and the director of the Mexiquense Institute Against Addictions, Alberto Alonso Gutiérrez Novelo.

During the inauguration of the International Pregnancy, Suicide and Addictions Forum, organized by the Nezahualcóyotl University Center of the Autonomous University of the State of Mexico (UAEM), Sandra Chávez Marín considered that this event is of great relevance in promoting mental and physical health of the community of this house of studies, whose duty to society is to provide solutions, from the position of up-to-date professionals and citizens committed to the full and favorable development of their environment.

“The opening of these meetings, where recent statistics and expert opinions are shared, allows attendees to strengthen the recognition of their abilities and capacities, with which they face the normal stresses of life, as well as to work in a productive and fruitful way”, said.

Before the head of the office of the UAEM Nezahualcóyotl University Center, Magally Martínez Reyes, Gutiérrez Novelo affirmed that as a result of the pandemic there have been family losses, family relationships have been fractured and, therefore, the prevalence of psychiatric and substance use disorders.

After highlighting the poor offer of prevention and care programs and strategies, he pointed out that initiatives must continue to be sought to sensitize, promote and provide information to the general public regarding the problem of suicide, anxiety and substance use.

The inaugural lecture of this academic exercise was given by Miriam Carrillo López, director of Prevention at the National Level in Youth Integration Centers, who provided an overview of suicide, addictions and adolescent pregnancy in Mexico.

Regarding this last topic, the expert in the design of substance abuse prevention programs, training and training of human resources for the care of addictions asserted that pregnancy during adolescence affects the life trajectory of women, thus like their psychosocial development.

“It leads to precarious health outcomes for them and their children, has a negative impact on educational and employment opportunities and contributes to perpetuating an intergenerational cycle of precarious health and even poverty,” he concluded.