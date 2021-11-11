Memo Ochoa responds to the indications of the technical assistant of Juan Carlos Osorio

The process of Juan Carlos Osorio on Mexican team marked contrasting moments, with positive results in World Cup Qualifiers, but resounding defeats when competing in America Centennial Cup, Confederations Cup, or world Cup. However, the constant in his methodology was always the rotations, changing footballers even position.

Recently, the technical assistant of the Colombian strategist, Pompillo Páez, declared that there was differences with Guillermo Ochoa, archer of the Tricolor in recent years, since the goalkeeper I did not agree at all with the idea of ​​modifying the lineation and the headlines so often. Given this, Memo answered emphasizing that there are positions of should not rotate.

It is clear. Unlike other coaches, other processes, there are positions that are key, that you cannot be giving rotations where it is required to have that mental calm, that tranquility to play, that patience […] Because they are potions where as the minutes pass you feel more secure and you project that to the team. So I try to back up what Tata Martino gives me.

Since Miguel Herrera took the Mexican team Course to Brazil 2014, Ochoa became the keeper undisputed holder for the combined Aztec, And nowadays, Gerardo Martino respect their hierarchy by having the goalkeeper of the America as one of your trusted leaders.

Guillermo Ochoa thinks that the match against the United States is a Classic

Memo He also asserted without hesitation that the encounter that Mexico will hold against USA next friday is a Classic, since the rivalry between the two squads is added to the importance of the Selections in the area of ​​the Concacaf.