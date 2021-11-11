Memo Ochoa names 3 possible heirs as national team goalkeepers

In full maturity as goalkeeper of the Mexican National Team and indisputable of the Tata Martino thinking about Qatar 2022, the truth is that Guillermo Ochoa is 36 years old and sooner or later the generational replacement, but the calls show names of equal veterans such as Rodolfo Cota, Jonathan Orozco and Alfredo Talavera.

Yes OK It is not ruled out thinking about the World Cup in Mexico in 2026Paco Memo believes that there is enough Mexican talent to cover the goal in the future and gave three names of possible heirs, who will have huge shoes to fill when the current goal of América retires.

“There are people with talent and ability, in the Olympics I had to work with Luis Malagón and Sebastián Jurado. I also know Gudiño that he has done things well, he is Acevedo de Santos that has to be consolidated in the First Division and is doing it in a very good way. I would not like to omit anyone, but there is talent and historically Mexico has generated great goalkeepers“Exposed the so far four times World Cup, starter in Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018.

The 5th game can be circumstantial: Ochoa

It is probably the most repeated phrase in National teams every time a World Cup is coming up, but unlike all those who seem “obsessed” with reaching the quarterfinalsFor Ochoa, it would not necessarily mean progress for our football if, in a later edition of the World Cup, the results are regressed.

“I don’t exactly think it’s missing (that fifth game), I hope it happens because we all want to give it, but I’ll give you an example. Imagine that we reach the Semifinals this time and the next time you don’t even make it past the Group Stage, does that mean you fell back like soccer? Nor does it go there, it is very relative in such a short tournament, the crosses, something of luck, “he said in a talk with TV Azteca.

‘Managers should lower prices for Europe’

It was in 2011 that Francisco Guillermo Ochoa Magaña “defied the system” and went to the Old Continent for free -in times of the Gentlemen’s Pact-. Only in this way was he able to fulfill his dream, which is why he asks current managers to consider managing “different prices” between the national and European markets to facilitate the maximum development of talents.

“In Mexico, the projection and the work has been very good since the Minor National Teams, each time with more experience compared to my times, now you see them all over the world playing tournaments and winning titles. U-17 World Cups, Olympic medals are wonYou always participate in the U-20s, “he declared.

“What is needed are more spaces in the First Division and when that boy reaches a good age he will be the opportunity to develop better elsewhere because in Mexico it will reach a limit and he will need another football to continue growing, I speak from my experience because that was what I had to live. We know that it is not only the player’s decision, more people influence because maybe the owners should put a price in the Mexican market and another for Europe make it less. “