Megan Fox’s most shocking makeover

Megan Fox has given a lot to talk about in recent weeks. The actress, who has been in a relationship with musician Machine Gun Kelly for months, has left speechless with her suggestive and daring looks at the Met gala and at the MTV Video Music Awards, where she shared the scene with Kourtney Kardashian, who has become in one of her best friends.

Precisely his close relationship with the Kardashians could be behind his radical change of look with which he has revolutionized social networks. The protagonist of ‘Jennifer’s body’ has unleashed madness among her almost 17 million Instagram followers with a striking new image that many have linked to the most mediatic family clan in the United States.





“This is what the devil’s daughter looks like #JohnyAndClyde Coming spring 2022.” With these words Fox has shared his look with which he has said goodbye to his characteristic dark hair, at least during the months that the filming of his new project lasts, and that in just a few days already accumulates more than 3 million ‘me like’.

Kardashian-inspired makeover has divided Megan’s fans

Megan has dyed her hair a silver color, one of the shades of the moment that wears with dark roots, a detail with which she achieves a most sensual look. However, this change has divided her fans, since there are many who have been against the color that has conquered the actress.

Megan Fox at the VMA Awards EFE / EPA / JASON SZENES

“It’s a sad day for all brunettes”, “Black suits you better”, “I hope it’s a wig” or “This is not the hair color of the devil’s daughter” are just some of the hundreds of comments that has the post.

Kim Kardashian with her silver hair in November 2017 Willy sanjuan

But without a doubt the most repeated comment is Meghan’s great resemblance to Kim Kardashian, who in 2017 already wore her silver hair that has now conquered the actress. “The Kardashians have caught her” or “I thought it was Kim” are some of the reactions of the followers who have not approved the look of the American.

Read also