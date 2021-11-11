“Medicaton” campaign announced in Delicias medicine health medicines – El Heraldo de Chihuahua

With the aim of providing medicines to those who cannot obtain them in health institutions, the launch of the “Medicaton” campaign was announced this Tuesday, an activity carried out jointly by the Active Club 20-30, Human Development and Good Common of the Municipality, and the Municipal DIF.

After two years, the activity was resumed with enthusiasm by the aforementioned institutions, whose representatives invited citizens to donate the medicines they are not using, to share them through the Caritas association dispensaries and the managed community centers. by the municipality.

Luis David Gallegos, president of the Active 20-30 Club, pointed out that there is a season for receiving donated medicines, which will be received in different places such as the Macroplaza of the Lindavista neighborhood, the Municipal DIF, the Municipal Health coordination, Fundación Vida, San Juan Diego asylum, Cáritas dispensaries and service clubs.

Gallegos recalled that the cold season of the year is approaching in which months the risk of contracting respiratory diseases increases, noting that the deadline for giving away medicines is November 26. That same day, in the Macroplaza, a massive event will take place to close the campaign.

The medicines received will be classified according to the age range of the people and their conditions.

Enrique Valenzuela López, director of Human Development and the Common Good, pointed out that one of the tasks of the municipal government is co-participation with civil society, since together they can obtain a greater benefit for the community.

He recognized that the “Medicaton” is a sensitive issue for all public servants, who give more importance to the campaign this year than in all previous years, because due to Covid, attention has been stopped to all other diseases that affect to society.