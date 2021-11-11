Matt Damon, a gentleman in defense of a lady

In 1997, two red-faced twentysomethings became Hollywood stars thanks to an unusual event: they won the Oscar for best original screenplay for the film they had also starred in. In search of destiny. But then something even more unusual happened: the two actors, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, never wrote anything together again, to the point that it was speculated that there had been some ghost writer behind that triumphant debut.

Almost a quarter of a century later, cronies from adolescence in Boston came together to adapt The last duelby the literary critic and specialist in medieval literature Eric Jager. Published in 2004, the book tells a story supposedly based on real events: the last trial by combat held in Paris.

It happened in 1386, in the middle of the Hundred Years War. The contenders were the knight Jean de Carrouges and the squire Jacques Le Gris: the former accused the latter of having raped his wife, Marguerite. The knight and the squire would fight to the death to prove who was lying and who was telling the truth.



Matt Damon, a gentleman defending his wife’s honor, in Ridley Scott’s “The Last Duel.” Disney Photo

Should Carrouges win, Le Gris would be proven guilty. But if the squire won, Marguerite would also be executed, for having falsely accused him. On the battlefield, and in the eyes of King Charles VI of France himself, God would decide which side was right.

Tailored to the MeToo

In the Middle Ages, if a woman wanted to report that she had been raped, she had to know that she was risking her life. Something different from what happens today, but not so much: the film is in charge of showing the humiliations that Marguerite must go through to continue with her complaint.

It is a story tailored to the MeToo era, but Damon, who in addition to being a screenwriter is a producer and plays Carrouges, denies that the motivation for filming it came from that side.

“I wouldn’t say it was the MeToo movement. I read the book and at first I didn’t find much to make a movie. It was all too barbaric. These men had very violent lives: they fought, raped, looted, and then died. Until the part of this woman appeared, who jumped off the pages and amazed me, ”he says via Zoom.

“She was an incredibly heroic woman. He told the truth to power, in a culture where he was not even considered a human being, but an object. It was first the property of her father and later it became the property of her husband. Being able to rebel and do the right thing was an incredible act of courage, and he had to risk his life to do it. So I thought that yes, it was material to make a movie ”.



Jodie Comer from “Killing Eve” is Marguerite. Disney Photo

The footprint of Rashomon

Both the book and the film are told from three points of view: that of Jean de Carrouges; the alleged rapist, Jacques Le Gris (played by Adam Driver), and the alleged victim, Marguerite de Carrouges (Jodie Comer).

The screenwriters were also three: Damon and Affleck summoned Nicole Holofcener (nominated for an Oscar for the screenplay of Could you forgive me?) to take care of the feminine gaze above all. Originally, Affleck was going to play Le Gris, but due to scheduling problems he ended up playing a supporting character, the libertine and capricious feudal lord Pierre d’Alençon.

The immediate and inescapable reference of the script is Rashomon (1950), one of Akira Kurosawa’s masterpieces, which tells of a rape from four contradictory testimonies. But Damon downplays this influence.

“We comment on it and take as a reference to Rashomon, but it is a different structure, in the sense that it is not exactly the same story told three times. In our script we repeat some scenes a couple of times, but most of each story is original because with them you are entering someone else’s life ”.



Matt Damon and Adam Driver will have to fight a duel. Disney Photo

Strictly speaking, the difference with Rashomon lies in the fact that the desire to be feminist and condemn the culture of rape makes The last duel Prospects do not compete with each other as to their veracity. Here, as if to leave no doubt, at the beginning of the third and last act, the subtitle that says “The truth according to Marguerite de Carrouges” fades until only “The truth” is read. In other words, the procedure loses meaning.

The truth

During the interview, Damon also seeks to make it clear that he is on the side of women in their fight to end patriarchy. It should not be forgotten that he also suffered from the witch hunt: at the end of 2017, at the height of the MeToo, he was in the middle of a controversy for having defended Louis CK and not being emphatic enough in his condemnation of Harvey Weinstein.

That is why he points out that the objective of this film is to show that the submission of women to the dictates of a world ordered by a conception of predatory virility comes from afar: “We wanted to explore what are the vestigial aspects of that culture with which we live together us today ”.

“It’s interesting to look at that, and to do it through the eyes of a woman. That is why we wanted to end her version, which is obviously the truth because she is the only person who understands that she is a person. The first two acts tell everything from the male gaze, and the idea for the end was to show what men’s actions mean through the eyes of a woman ”.



Damon said that “the idea for the finale was to show what men’s actions mean through the eyes of a woman.” Photo Disney

A delayed project

The cinematographic interest in the book goes back a long way. Paramount first got the rights, in 2006, for a film that Martin Scorsese was to direct. In 2015 they passed into the hands of Studio 8, and the director was to be Francis Lawrence, the one from The Hunger Games. In 2019 they were acquired by Disney-Fox, and the management fell to Ridley Scott.

Each time there was a script, but Damon-Affleck-Holofcener’s would be the only one to see the light of day. And it will be the first written by the actor in the trilogy Bourne that will not have Gus Van Sant as director: he was behind the scenes both in In search of destiny like in Gerry (2002) and Promised land (2012).

“Just today as I was taking my youngest daughter to school I was thinking that I wrote four movies and Gus directed three of them. I love his directing, I love working with him and I hope to write something for him to direct in the future. But I had been looking for something to film with Ridley and this project felt like those movies that he shoots beautifully. A great medieval play seemed to be great for him, ”says Damon, who had previously worked with Scott on Rescue mission (2015).

The meeting with Affleck



Ben Affleck, co-writer and who was going to have a bigger role as a performer. Photo Disney.

In an industry that reveres success like few others, it’s hard to explain why it took so long for a screenwriting duo who won an Oscar with their debut to rewrite a movie. But for Damon there is not much mystery behind that data: they simply did not have time. Or they thought they didn’t have it.

“Write the script for In search of destiny It took us a long time, because it was our first script and we didn’t know what we were doing. And I think we assumed this was going to be the case if we wrote together again, then we just didn’t think we would have time to do it, “he says.

With the development of their respective careers, that turned out to be a self-fulfilling prophecy: “Now we are much busier, with our families and everything we have going on at work. And we are also rarely in the same place for long because one of us goes to work. “



Adam Driver plays who is supposed to be friends with Damon’s character, and then … Photo Disney

It was he who proposed to Affleck to write the adaptation of The last duelThey met for dinner and he brought her a copy of the book. “He had recently quit drinking,” Damon said of Affleck in an interview with the magazine. GQ. “And when he’s focused, he really sees things clearly. At 7 o’clock the next morning, he called me. He’d gone home and read it, and he said, ‘We should write this.’

The experience gained in the industry made them work better now than that first time: “But actually we found that we write quite fast, because we have been making films for three decades and we absorb the structure of how a script is built almost by osmosis. We will probably write more scripts together in the future, because we found the experience to be more fun and much more efficient than it was in the past. “

The duel

The best thing about the movie is the bloody hand-to-hand combat that gives the movie its title, opens and closes it. The famous last duel. As the action hero who used to be in the shoes of Jason Bourne, it is assumed that Damon will not have had much trouble following the choreography of that fight or of the others that touched him in this story. Wrong assumption.

“Well, Jason Bourne didn’t have to wear armor, so I had to throw out a lot of what I learned in those movies. Here we had a great stunt team and a great coordinator, Florian Robin, who choreographed that fight. He really had to invent everything, because the real duel was not very cinematic, “he says.



Face to face, Matt Damon and Adam Driver. Disney Photo

“He and Ridley worked very closely together to try to figure out exactly how this whole match would play out. I’m very happy, what they did is really good.”

What did help him face the clash with horse lances with greater courage, first, and a clean sword, later, was an experience he lived in Argentina: an excursion to La Bombonera to see Boca.

Married for 16 years with Luciana Bozán Barroso, from Salta, with whom he has four daughters, Damon usually comes to visit. Two months ago, his story about that day in La Boca went viral and now he confirms that he felt more adrenaline than when he faced Driver in the duel.

“Definitely the visit to the stadium was much more dangerous, but also one of the funniest experiences. I saw games in England, the Champions League in Rome and at the Stade Vélodrome in Marseille. But going to see a Boca Juniors game was a completely different experience. You in Argentina take it to another level ”.

