María José Alcalá wins election to take Presidency of the Mexican Olympic Committee

María José Alcalá becomes the first president in the 98 years of the COM

No surprises, won ‘I’m going through Mexico’ and Maria Jose Alcala was named this Thursday new president of the Mexican Olympic Committee (COM) for the period that includes the remainder of 2021 to 2024, replacing Carlos Padilla Becerra.

MariJose Alcala, with the form ‘I’m going through Mexico’, won with 87 votes out of 46 of Norma Olivia González, which headed the sheet ‘Transparency and Openness’.

Two ballots were reportedly withdrawn due to the fact that on Thursday morning the COM the suspension of the Mexican Cycling Federation (which has two votes for being a permanent member and an Olympic sport), by the IOC.

It should be noted that the vote for the new Executive Committee of the COM, which today heads Maria Jose Alcala, was secret, since “the two candidates asked that the vote be kept secret, it was also a recommendation that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) made us and today it is unanimously approved that the election of the Executive Committee from 2021 to 2024 , be done in a sealed envelope and in absolute secrecy “, the outgoing president had commented this Thursday, Carlos Padilla Becerra.

Pere Miró, deputy general director of the International Olympic Committee, was sent directly by President Thomas Bach, to give testimony and validity to the COM Ordinary General Assembly, so that the process is clear and transparent in the election of the new president.

María José Alcalá becomes the first female president of the COM. Twitter: @COM_Mexico

Marijose Alcala He also chairs the Sports Commission in the Chamber of Deputies and so far it is unknown if he will continue to command, or if he will present his resignation. Alcalá herself did not want to clear up the doubt prior to the vote.

The spreadsheet Maria Jose Alcala Izguerra, entitled: ‘I’m going through Mexico’, it reads as follows: Daniel Aceves Villagrán, first vice president; Jaime Cadaval Baeza, second vice president; Mario García de la Torre, Secretary General; Martha Hernández Sánchez, prosecutor; Jorge Alfonso Peña Soberanis, treasurer; Rosalío Alvarado del Ángel, first member; Lilian Estrada Bautista, second member; Norma Baraldi Briseño, third member: Miguel Cervantes Ledesma, fourth member, and Ismael Marcelo Hernández Uscanga, athlete member.

Before the election of the new members of the Executive Committee of the Mexican Olympic Committee (COM), the two candidates presented their speech before those present.

If you want to receive the best information in the sports world, download the App now.

espn.com/app »

At the time of registration of your return, on November 1, Maria Jose Alcala was accompanied by the Olympic medalists: Jesús Mena, Carlos Mercenario, Daniel Aceves, Fernando Platas, Joel Sánchez, Víctor Estrada, as well as Martín Bermúdez, as well as presidents of the Olympic and non-Olympic national federations of Judo, Mountain and Climbing, Hockey , Fencing, Table Tennis, Weightlifting, Cycling, Modern Pentathlon, Mexican Federation of Athletics Associations, among others.

It is also important to mention that this form was seconded by the Association of Mexican Olympians; the Federation of Athletics Associations, Mexican Federation of Table Tennis, National Chess Federation, Mexican Federation of Kendo, Mexican Federation of Roller Skates, Mexican Federation of Weightlifting, Mexican Federation of Hockey, Mexican Federation of Judo and Mexican Federation Triathlon.

The elections were held within the framework of the General Assembly this Thursday, starting at 11:00 am, at the CDOM facilities.

It is worth mentioning that also during the event, Carlos Padilla Becerra presented its annual report, to a great ovation from those present, in addition to the presentation of the financial report of the last year by the mouth of the now ex-treasurer of the COM, Jaime Cadaval, with amounts of an income of 98, 841, 320 pesos, an expenditure of 75, 686, 466, for a surplus of 23, 154, 854 pesos.