Luca Martínez Dupuy chooses Mexico over Argentina as national team

Luca Martínez Dupuy said he was “very committed” to Mexico, because the selected team was fixed on his game despite the distance

Forward Luca Martínez Dupuy has already made a decision regarding his future and leans for the Mexican team over Argentina., beyond that his origins are from that South American country and he only spent his childhood outside the Southern Cone.

“The recent time Mexico called me up was at the U21 level and I went; They always take me into account, ”said Luca Martínez Dupuy, who claims to be“ very committed ”because he was the national team or noticed him, despite the distance.

Luca Martínez Dupuy, 20, plays in Argentine soccer with Rosario Central. ESPN

“I feel super committed and I am going to leave my life for Mexico,” he added. Therefore, Luca Martínez Dupuy affirmed that “he is determined” and will remain with the Mexican National Team.

“I am super committed to the national team. I think they deserve that I decide to play for Mexico. The truth is that I am super grateful and super proud to represent the country. I was born in Mexico, it is my land and I will represent it with everything that have, ”he added.

He wants to play in Liga MX

Lucas Martínez Dupuy affirmed that his club, Rosario Central, never opposes handing him over to the Tricolor, as the entity mentions “that the national team is always above everything.”

Regarding the future, he said that he is very comfortable in Rosario Central, his usual team, but he knows that sooner or later he will emigrate abroad and for him it would not be a surprise that in 2022 he changed of scene.

The Walt Disney Company’s New General Entertainment and Sports Streaming Service for Adults Launches with a Preferential Annual Subscription Cost; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

Luca revealed that his representative and his father told him that not long ago there was a survey and that there is interest from Mexican clubs, but until today there is nothing concrete.

His contractual commitment to Rosario Central will end in the middle of next year. If he leaves the club, he hopes that “it will be for the good of Central” and for him.

“My old man always wants me to stay out of everything and dedicate myself to playing ball that he takes care of the rest. Hopefully God wants and something is given that benefits everyone. I’m looking forward to going to Liga MX” , he concluded.