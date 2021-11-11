“Lorde Edge is with us”: a cryptocurrency created in honor of Elon Musk soars more than 800% hours after its launch

As explained on the website of the new cryptocurrency, the token seeks to honor the “father of the ‘doge’ and the executive director of cryptocurrencies.”

The value of the new cryptocurrency Lorde Edge (EDGELON), created in honor of Elon Musk, soared more than 800% in less than a day after its launch, data from the CoinMarketCap portal shows.

Last weekend, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX changed his Twitter username to Lorde edge. The co-founder of the dogecóin, Billy Markus, suggested that the new name is an anagram of ‘elder doge’ and refers to the dog meme that inspired this digital currency, publicly supported by the tycoon of South African origin.

Followers of Musk, who frequently revolutionizes the crypto market with his statements on Twitter, responded quickly with the creation of a new token that aims to pay tribute to the “father of the ‘doge’ and the CEO of cryptocurrencies”, as stated on its official website.

“We are alive and booming! Lorde Edge is with us”, they wrote the creators of the cryptocurrency on their Twitter account.

The initial price of the token, created on Monday, November 8, stood at $ 0.000003192, but a few hours later it reached $ 0.00002954, which represents a growth of the 825%. However, after its rapid rise, the new cryptocurrency was volatile, although it managed to reach $ 0.00004132 this Wednesday after suffering several falls.

Lorde Edge is currently trading at around $ 0.00002161 per unit, while the volume of trades in the last 24 hours reached $ 2,589,055.