Like Christian Bale, Mark Wahlberg shows dramatic physical change for new movie

Mark Wahlberg will include his name within the most drastic physical changes in cinema of recent times. The 49-year-old American actor dramatically gained weight for his new movie, and he showed it on social media.

The “Ted” interpreter will play the role of a former boxer turned priest in the film “Father Stu.” For it, gained more than 9 kilos in just three weeks, as he commented on his Instagram account.

Last April, Wahlberg said on “Jimmy Kimmel live!” that planned to gain 13.6 kilos but in six weeks, which suggests that the actor took it even more seriously.

In the American late show, in addition, he confessed that he wanted his first big meal to consist of 20 chicken wings, 20 chicken nuggets, and six cans of beer. “Why not start with a bang?” He commented.

The radical transformation of the “Transformers” actor, on the other hand, reminds others of his colleagues that they gave everything to achieve their best version in a movie. There, the most recognized is Christian Bale that between films such as “The Machinist” (2004), Christopher Nolan’s “Batman” saga, “The Fighter” (2010) and “The Vice President” (2018) he managed to double his weight: from 54 kilos at its minimum to more than 100 kilos at its maximum.

Jared Leto in “The Murderer of John Lennon” (2007) and “Dallas Buyers Club: The Club of the Homeless” (2013); or Michael Fassbender in “Hunger” (2008) also stand out in this impressive way of living acting.