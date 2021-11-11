launch, price in Mexico, characteristics and technical sheet

The promise has been fulfilled HONOR “returns” to Mexico and brings its new HONOR 50 5G, accompanied by his younger brother the HONOR 50 Lite. This is the first HONOR launch without Huawei, already as an independent company, and therefore with the Google apps and services included in their new smartphones.

HONOR 50 5G arrives in Mexico in two memory variants, and the HONOR 50 Lite will only be available in one variant. Their official prices are:

HONOR 50 5G, 6/128 GB: 12,999 pesos

HONOR 50 5G, 8/256 GB: 15,999 pesos

HONOR 50 Lite, 6/128 GB: 8,499 pesos

They will be available as of November 10 in its recently launched online store, in the catalogs of operators such as Telcel and AT&T, and other authorized distributors of its products in the country.

HONOR 50 5G and HONOR 50 Lite in Mexico, technical characteristics

HONOR 50 5G HONOR 50 Lite Screen 6.57-inch curved OLED FullHD + resolution, 2340 x 1080 pixels 120 Hz refresh rate Screen hole 6.57 inch LCD FullHD + resolution, 2376 x 1080 pixels Screen hole Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 RAM and Storage 6/8 GB of RAM 128/256 GB of storage 6/128 GB OS Magic UI 4.2 based on Android 11 and with Google apps Magic UI 4.2 based on Android 11 and with Google apps Rear cameras 108 megapixels f / 1.9 main 8 megapixels ultra wide angle f / 2.2 2 megapixel macro 2 megapixels for depth 64 megapixels f / 1.9 main 8 megapixel f / 2.4 ultra wide angle 2 megapixels f / 2.4 macro 2 megapixels f / 2.4 for depth Frontal camera 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Battery 4,300 mAh with 66W SuperCharge fast charging over USB Type-C 4,300 mAh with 66W SuperCharge fast charging over USB Type-C Others 5G connectivity On-screen fingerprint sensor Wi-Fi 6 NFC Bluetooth 5.2 Side fingerprint sensor Wifi NFC Bluetooth 5 Price 6/128 GB: 12,999 pesos 8/256 GB: 15,999 pesos 8,499 pesos





It is important to note that the HONOR 50 that arrives in Mexico is a slightly different version from the one presented in China last June. Specifically, there are two aspects that differ in the international version (the same one that reached countries like Spain): the 108 megapixel main sensor and the 66W fast charge.

The 108 megapixel camera could be considered an improvement compared to the Chinese version, but the same does not happen with charging, since the Asian variant of the HONOR 50 integrates 100W fast charging, notably faster than the 66W for Mexico.





Of the rest, all aspects of the HONOR 50 are maintained: the screen is 6.57-inch OLED with FullHD + resolution and also with slight lateral curves. The power is provided by the Snapdragon 778G chipset, with versions of 6 or 8 GB of RAM, and 128 or 256 GB of storage. Nevertheless, the most important thing is the return of Google apps and services in MagicUI 4.2 based on Android 11.

On the other hand, the HONOR 50 Lite arrives to complement HONOR’s commitment, focused on the mid-range. Even so, the HONOR 50 Lite inherits the 66W fast charge from its older brother, an important aspect of your technical sheet. In addition, the HONOR 50 Lite also integrates the suite room full of Google applications and services.



HONOR 50 Lite

The HONOR 50 5G will be available in three colors: green, crystal, a kind of combination of white and gold, and Honor Code, a variant with the company logo stamped on the back in an arrangement similar to what has already been seen in some luxury brands.