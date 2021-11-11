Lady Gaga and Selena Gomez teach us to love changes in our bodies

Lady Gaga and Selena Gomez are two of the most successful and real celebrities, who inspire not only with their talent, also with its natural beauty and simplicity.

And is that these famous are one of the few that they have been real in networks, leaving behind the image of the perfect woman, and showing the real woman.

They have shown that they are far from perfect, they have cellulite, blemishes, love handles, and they show them to send a message of acceptance.

And it is not that they always accepted and loved each other, They have had to fight against the things they do not like about their bodies, but little by little they have learned to love each other.

In addition, they constantly fight against diseases, such as lupus in Selena’s case, and fibromyalgia, in Lady Gaga’s.

Lady Gaga and Selena Gomez teach us to love and accept ourselves

Lady and Selena have struggled with their weight gains, due to their illnesses, among other things.

It has not been an easy battle, but both have confessed that little by little they have accepted their body, and they show it through their networks.

No body is perfect, and each one experiences changes that many times we do not want, but they happen.

So, If you gain weight, gain a few kilos, cellulite or stretch marks appear on your body, love them and accept them, and you will see how you will feel good about yourself.

The most important ands ignore the comments of others, and ignore criticism, just like these famous women do.

Through their networks, Lady Gaga has proudly displayed stretch marks on her breasts fearlessly and confidently.

Selena has shown in networks that her abdomen is not flat, and it is not something that complexes her, or at least, does not let it affect her.

Therefore, he is not afraid to show it and even a few months ago he starred in a bikini campaign showing her curves as they are, without editing the area of ​​her abdomen or anything in it.

Lady Gaga has also shown off her curves in dresses, leggings, and tops, regardless of her love handles or cellulite.

Thus, they teach us and make it clear that every body is beautiful and we must love it with everything and cellulite, stretch marks and everything else it has.