La Nación / Actor of “The Mentalist” leaves his new girlfriend for his anti-vaccine activism

Every Tuesday, season 15 of “America’s Got Talent”, which is broadcast by the NBC network, has led the television rating in the United States, above 10 million viewers; However, since the last broadcast, the talent program began to show more recent recordings where there is no longer a face-to-face audience and the auditorium appears empty and silent, as a result of the pandemic.

The fifteenth season began airing on May 26, 2020, with auditions recorded between late February and early March this year, at the Dolby Theater, an auditorium from which the annual Oscars ceremony is also broadcast, located in Hollywood. , The Angels.

Also on Tuesdays, through YouTube, “America’s Got Talent” premieres individual auditions, which often jump on social media trends, with millions of views.

The program is part of the franchise created by British businessman Simon Cowell, who appears on the jury this season; and previously became known as the demanding judge of Pop Idol, The X Factor, Britain’s Got Talent, American Idol; as well as the producer of hit bands like Westlife, One Direction and CNCO.

Along with Simon Cowell, in this cycle a new addition stands out, the Colombian actress Sofía Vergara, who is recognized by the series “Modern Family”. With them, complete the jury, the Canadian comedian Howie Mandel; German model Heidi Klum, who after several cycles, had retired in February 2019, but has now returned; guest starring American comedian Eric Stonestreet, who is also starring on “Modern Family.” Hosting is Terry Crews, actor and former professional football player.

Both Vergara and Klum were the answers for the production, before the search for two replacements in the jury, because the actresses Julianne Hough and Gabrielle Union had withdrawn from the program, in November 2019. Even, Klum’s seat was empty in some broadcasts, because the model had fallen ill; It was speculated that she had the new coronavirus, but she denied it, and clarified that the tests were negative.

The arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic also raised dilemmas for the production about the recordings with the public, and this decision, before May, was about to cancel this delivery. However, with the advice of health experts, it was decided not to involve attendees, and the cycle continues in search of a winning talent that will win the prize consisting of one million dollars.

This year, “America’s Got Talent” has had talents from all over the world, including Latinos, from Colombia, Venezuela, or Puerto Rico. So far, four acts have received the coveted “Golden Buzzer,” the golden button used by a jury to refer contestants directly from auditions to the main competition. Singers Cristina Rae and Roberta Battaglia, the Voices of Our City Choir, and the WAFFLE Crew dance group moved enough to win this award.

“For the first time, the show has been filming without a live audience and some contestants had to audition remotely,” said Simon Cowell, in a recent Entertainment Tonight interview. “The good news is that we saw a lot of people, so it hasn’t affected the overall quality of the talent. We still meet amazing people like we do every year. I think you’ll see episode one, it’s packed with the most incredible people, the most incredible stories, and I think the team, considering how they have had to do it remotely, has done an incredible job. “

“I think it’s very, very important during this process to keep your mind active, to stay positive. Do what you can to help people who need help right now, ”Cowell said of the moment that is living. “And just pray for this to end. I mean, the only good thing, if there’s a good thing… I think most of the country probably has the best air quality we’ve ever had. ”