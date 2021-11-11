Kenan Thompson actor will be the ‘host’ of the night of the People’s Choice Awards 2021

Famous American actor and comedian Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live”, “Kenan & Kel”, “America’s Got Talent “,” Home Alone, Playmobil: The Movie “), will be the great host of the night of the People’s Choice Awards 2021.

These awards will be broadcast on AND! Entertainment from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, CA live on December 7th celebrating an unprecedented year in pop culture, while bringing together the entertainment industry and its fans to honor the champions, artists and heroes who have inspired us. throughout the year.

“I can’t believe I’ll be the host of the People’s Choice Awards! I am more than blessed to have been nominated twice and to be a part of two nominations for Saturday Night Live at these awards, “said Kenan Thompson.

He added: “Certainly good times!congratulations to all the nominees, we already won! “.

Kenan thompson has just started its 19th season on one of the most important television shows in the world, the ffamous TV Show “Saturday Night Live” as one of the oldest cast members on the show.

Last year, Thompson received two Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for “Saturday night Live”.

He also previously received two nominations for Emmy in 2018 and 2020 in the Supporting Actor category for his work on SNL, an Emmy for Best Music and Original Lyrics in 2018 for the SNL song “Like Back, Barack” and received a nomination in the same category in 2017 for co-writing “Last Christmas” from the popular “Jingle Barack.” ‘

This year’s 40 categories spanning film, television, music, and pop culture are packed with star power. Among the many nominees are stars Timothée Chalamet, Daniel Craig, Eddie Murphy, Ryan Reynolds, Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Jennifer Hudson, Margot Robbie, Salma Hayek, Scarlett Johansson, Emily Blunt, Emma Stone, Jason Momoa, Mandy Moore, Selena Gomez, Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Ted Lasso, Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes, The Weeknd, Adele, Billie Eilish, Becky G, J Balvin, Maluma, Karol G, Rauw Alejandro, BTS, Kylie Jenner, Demi Lovato, among many others.

His previous projects include successful productions such as “Hubie Halloween”, “Snakes on a Plane “,” Wieners “and” The Magic of Belle Isle “.

Latin America occupies an important place in the nominations with the recent new category “Latino Influencer of the Year”, in which Kunno (Mexico), Alex Tienda (Mexico), Calle y Poché (Colombia), Sebastián Villalobos participate “Sebas” (Colombia), Daniela Nicolás (Chile), Santi Maratea (Argentina), Carolina Dementiev (Panama), and Karina Ramos (Costa Rica).

