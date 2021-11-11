Ken Kesey: A Review of the Life of Ken Kesey, Author Whose Book Inspired the Film That Enshrined Jack Nicholson | LIGHTS

According to the criteria of Know more

“The machine here to my left. It’s all cogs, gears, electricity and I think I should listen to it. I feel like drunk, like I’m lying down, dizzy. And then this room light like a big eye. His optic nerves go to the walls (…) It’s a quarter to one and I’m drugged out of my mind. Images of crazy colors ”. It is 1960. A 24-year-old young man is in a room at the Menlo Park Veterans Hospital, where he has come to be part of some scientific experiments organized by the North American government. He is alone in a room in the psychiatric wing of that hospital. There is only a table, a glass of water, a Wollensack tape recorder and a small window with bars. That young man who narrates his hallucinations aloud after participating in the test is called Ken kesey and has tried LSD there for the first time. “When I was asked to participate in these experiments with drugs, I believed that they could open a way for us to cure dementia, to overcome depression. That was what we thought they were doing “, he recalled years later in an interview.

Until then, Kesey, the son of a Colorado farm family, was a source of pride for the conservative society of the time: a good son, a good student, a good athlete with a healthy life, and close to his childhood sweetheart. In 1957 he had graduated from the University of Oregon, where his family had moved, and shortly thereafter he studied creative writing at Stanford University. But in 1960, when he was already hallucinating, he wanted to increase his income by being part of a “guinea pig” program: the government paid him to consume LSD or mescaline and be analyzed. Those studies changed his life forever. “I didn’t smoke, I didn’t drink alcohol, I didn’t use drugs. And I went to Stanford on a scholarship from the Ford Foundation. I was preparing for the Olympics as a wrestler. But this is the US government… ”, Kesey recalled. Only years later did he learn that the CIA was behind it all.

Shortly after, he would remain working in that hospital as an auxiliary while he continued his studies. This experience led him to write in 1962 -under the influence of peyote- the book that would make him famous, “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” (“Someone flew over the cuckoo’s nest”, in its literal translation), which not only became a success at the time, but received a powerful boost years later, thanks to the premiere of “Caught with no way out,” the film that would definitively consecrate Jack Nicholson’s career. After all, the story of two men – a schizophrenic Indian and a desperate convict – who try to survive in a mental institution in defiance of established norms seemed like a more than subtle metaphor for young revolutionaries.

of those years trying to change their society, before the resistance of the reactionaries of always. That message was valid in 1962, it was valid throughout the entire decade of the 60s and it was reaffirmed in the mid-70s, when critics and the public raised a film that won the main Oscars of 1976.

However, after the literary success and already immersed in the introspection and the creative and vital openness that the consumption of lysergic acid gave him – which continued beyond the experiments, since that drug was not illegal at that time -, he jumped from the pages to the roads and decided to live his books before writing them.

Always beyond

“What does “Further” mean?“They asked Ken Kesey, about the trip he was starting in 1964, aboard a bus named and painted as if Jackson Pollock had done it drunk or on acids and accompanied by the Merry Pranksters – something like” Los happy pranksters ”- the heterogeneous group of hippie friends who would faithfully remain by his side. Literally, the name meant in Castilian “Beyond”, but Kesey would complement it: “Beyond” is a distance. Further is a bus. One is a philosophical concept and the other is a measure ”.

As soon as it all began, he realized that he was not going to be able to write a book about that trip. For him it was impossible, because the main thing was to live the experience. Beyond the variety of age, origin, occupation or level of madness of the Further passengers, there was one who distinguished himself and that would be the driver. A kind of Virgil taking Dante through the circles of a hell that, in this case, could be the whole of North America: Neal Cassady, the old Dean Moriarty who starred in “On the Road”, the most iconic novel by Jack Kerouac and the generation beat, the countercultural movement that emerged in response to the boring and conventional society of the Dwight Eisenhower years that refused to change. However, each new generation added something to the inevitable transformation of that “American way of life” more worthy of postcards or publicity than real life. Television and rock & roll had arrived and the civil rights movements began to gather momentum, despite the fact that lives like John F. Kennedy were left along the way.

“Why was the idea of ​​the trip so appealing?”, Kesey is asked at one point in the documentary “Magic Trip: Ken Kesey’s Search for a Kool Place” (2011). And the author answers clearly: “We weren’t old enough to be beatniks and we were a little too old to be hippies. But everyone I knew had read “On the Road” and that opened doors for us in the same way that drugs did. It gave us a new way of seeing the United States and that stimulated us “.

Completing that movie was almost a miracle. While several of the Merry Pranksters were known to have 16mm cameras, the chaos with which it was filmed, the lack of a shooting plan, a clear lens, or an idea of ​​how they wanted that film to look all contributed to The almost 40 hours that were recorded throughout the journey will only be screened between friends when they return from the trip, and then they will leave the forgotten tapes in a warehouse at the author’s house until they were rescued by directors Alison Ellwood and Alex Gibney, and subjected to a lengthy restoration process that Martin Scorsese helped finance. It happens that the sound was not synchronized and the tapes were in bad condition. One more symptom of the wonderful anarchy of that trip.

Magical Mystery Tour

The original idea was to travel the United States to reach the New York World’s Fair, which, in theory, would celebrate peace, the technological future and the space race to the moon. The Kennedy assassination was its trigger and the work of writers such as Kerouac or Allen Ginsberg was its food. En route they were stopped by the police on several occasions, but never arrested or exhaustively searched. The amount of marijuana, speed, or LSD they were carrying could have seriously compromised them, but it was actually their fuel. After a tour in which they had contact with the beat writers they admired or with Timothy Leary, in those years considered the official guru of LSD, they only received attention and affection from Ginsberg and Leary’s friend, Richard Allpert, teacher of the League for the Spiritual Discovery founded by both, who also experimented with psychedelic substances. Leary’s travels were controlled, mystical, with a seemingly deep quest. Kesey’s and her Pranksters were out of control, chaos, and madness.

But the end of the trip, the arrival at the New York Fair after several weeks on the roads, was not necessarily the end of that adventure. It was in those days that Kesey connected with an emerging group from San Francisco, known then as The Warlocks, and invited them to participate in the Acid Tests, which were nothing more than great LSD parties where artists, artists participated. wanna be, musicians, hippies, college students with boundless curiosity, and of course the Merry Pranksters. Soon, the Warlocks would be known by their new name, The Grateful Dead, and their leader, Jerry Garcia, would become, like Ken Kesey, one of the most respected apostles of the American counterculture. The aesthetic, musical and, in general, artistic evidence of its influence can still be seen today. An example? The Magical Mystery Tour of the Beatles.

A point of view of this vital trip was given in 1968 by Tom Wolfe, one of the great voices of the then called New Journalism, when he published “Lysergic Acid Punch”, the chronicle of that delusional trip that has become one of his titles. most important until today.

Tom Wolfe’s “Lysergic Acid Punch” chronicles Kesey’s delusional journey aboard Further. (Credit: Anagrama)

“The acid tests were the kind of provocations, the kind of scandals that create a new style or a new vision of the world. They all chatter, snort, gnash their teeth at bad taste, immorality, insolence, vulgarity, childishness, madness, cruelty, irresponsibility, fraud … and the fact is that they end up in such a state excitement, in such epittasis, in such servitude, that they cannot stop thinking about it (…) The acid tests were a milestone in the psychedelic style. And in practically everything associated with it “Wolfe wrote, anticipating the lysergic phenomenon that those events would initiate.

Journey to the seed

While critics regretted that Kesey had put literature aside to undertake a journey – which involved not only the physical transfer from one place to another, but the psychic, the mental one – Kesey only regretted not spending more time with his family or in home. “I have many things to do, I have pending books to write”, the author went so far as to say.

In addition to “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” –which he dedicates to the friend who brought him into contact with the LSD experiments in Menlo Park: “To Vik Lovell, who after having told me that dragons did not exist, led me to his lair “-, Kesey published in 1964” Sometimes a great boost “, which despite not exceeding the success of its predecessor also sold very well. After the adventure aboard the Further, stalked by the FBI, he was arrested for possession of marijuana, fled to Mexico after faking his suicide, spent time in prison – where he wrote a peculiar “diary” – and in the early 70s he assured having quit drugs because they no longer provided him with the knowledge he was looking for. He then decided to become a family man and farmer, like his parents, on their ranch in Oregon, from where he continued to be an active cultural promoter. He was about to participate as a co-writer in the film “Caught with no way out”, but put it aside after serious disagreements with his producer, Michael Douglas. Despite critical acclaim, Kesey decided never to see her, dissatisfied with the result.

In 1992 and after losing one of her children in an accident in 1984, Kesey published “Sailor Song.” Some criticized his lack of production, while Kesey assured that he was still working, but preferred not to publish much. In fact, recalling his youthful days as a ventriloquist or illusionist, he once said: “I am not a writer, I am a magician. And one of my tricks is to write ”. Kesey passed away after an unsuccessful operation for liver cancer on November 10, 2001.

That was the brilliant and talented man put off by much of American literary criticism, persecuted by the FBI, watched with concern by the government of his country and by presidents like Johnson or Nixon. According to their memories of the LSD experiments, cats were scared of mice when they consumed it. Perhaps that also happened among humans.

