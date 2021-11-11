Katy Perry: On her Halloween costume and the new GAP campaign

This is a great occasion, but also one that the UNICEF ambassador considered almost as a rite of passage. ‘I feel like these ads from Gap they are iconic, ‘he says. ‘You’ve seen them for decades and all my icons have been in one. Orlando (Bloom, the singer’s partner) was in one of them. I finally have my own moment. ‘ For each transmission of your version of ‘All You Need Is Love’, Gap will donate $ 1 to Baby2Baby (up to $ 100,000), a non-profit organization that supports children in poverty. ‘(My daughter is) really the reason I chose Baby2Baby for the Gap campaign‘, He says Katy Perry. ‘I know first-hand how much you want to give to your son and there are people who do not have the means.’

Throughout the ad, the singer and philanthropist wears the classic Gap outfit: a black sweatshirt for exercise, a jean jacket, a sweatshirt, a baseball cap and closes the video with a bright pink sweatshirt, which meant a change of wardrobe in the usual style of Katy Perry. ‘I felt great wearing a sweatshirt Gap during the performance, ‘he says. ‘If I get a chance to add a bit of glamor or do some makeup and hair, I think ok, let’s go look for something with sequins. But I put on a fuchsia sweatshirt and it feels good. ‘

Surely there will be many sequins in the future of the singeras you will be embarking on a Las Vegas residency call PLAY, which will begin on December 29 and will last until March of next year. “I’m preparing for it, so I don’t have a lot of free time, except for a couple of days during the holidays,” he adds. ‘I’m creating these amazing outfits for my residency, which are larger than life and really lean towards the Las Vegas style.’

And what’s in your holiday shopping? ‘The truth is, I’m always on Etsy looking for something cute handmade. I have bookmarked a couple of gingerbread dresses for my daughter. They are adorable items. ‘ You have to start with them from a young age!

