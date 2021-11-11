Kate Winslet proudly shows off her wrinkles; the proof of an unbreakable self-esteem | Instagram

Kate winslet is one of the most famous actresses of Hollywood and something that has characterized women 45 years old It is the way in which he has accepted that his body ages and how he has adapted those physical changes to his acting roles, showing a more real woman in each role that he has played.

So when the british actress received the promotional poster for the series Mare of Easttown she returned it twice because the image was very retouched and she is against showing an image that does not match her body, so Kate Winslet asked that the poster not be so retouched, as she said: I know how many legs I have a rooster.

And it is that the series that the actress of Titanic It has and is projected through HBO has been very successful, which was released only on April 18, 2021, but in just under four months it is already very successful and very well accepted among viewers of the streaming platform.

In addition, during the series Mare of Easttown Kate Winslet holds a scene in bed and after reviewing it with the director of the series, Craig zobel, gave him a clear sentence after the man proposed to digitally retouch the actress’s stomach.

However, Kate told him not to dare, since she is in favor of showing more real women on screens and as the years go by, the skin is sagging and the “imperfections” are more noticeable, so she looks for her body look as natural as possible.

A confident woman

This because Kate winslet She is a confident woman, who knows that you are much more than what others see and understands the pressure that the world is marking you on the type of body you should have to be successful, especially in an industry like Hollywood in which the image is paramount.

That is why recently the actress in the movie “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind”She explained that after the Titanic boom, a film in which she stars alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, she was tremendously harassed by the press and many of the articles focused on her weight and body shape.

That is why she explained that showing her body as it is is more than an actress’s whim, but it is also a way of dealing with the constant obsessions of the industry for “aesthetic” bodies that do not notice imperfections, so he has always asked that it not be retouched.

For this reason, he said that during the filming of the film “Contagion“In which her character is infected, dies and ends up wrapped in semitransparent plastic in a mass grave, Kate Winslet joked with the production after each scene and asked if the plastic made her look” fat “or if she looked thin enough.

